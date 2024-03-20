Today’s top business headlines: Unilever layoffs, Trader Joe’s recall, Roblox’s creator fund, Google’s AI for healthcare, Ford’s small EV

Unilever’s big restructuring: Consumer goods giant Unilever announced Tuesday that it will lay off over 7,000 employees and spinoff its ice cream brands, including Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum, as a standalone business. As part of the restructuring, Unilever will create four business divisions: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Nutrition. The company expects to complete the restructuring by 2025, and projects that it will provide total cost savings of approximately 800 million euros ($868 million) over the next three years. Full story .

Trader Joe’s nut recall: Trader Joe’s is recalling select bags of cashews due to concerns of contamination with Salmonella, a bacteria that can cause infections, illnesses, and sometimes even death. This is the grocery store’s third recall this year. So far, there haven’t been any reports of illness, but the FDA is warning not to consume the nuts. If you purchased one of the affected bags, it can be returned for a refund. Full story.

Roblox launches creator fund: Roblox is launching a $35 million creator fund for those who develop video games as well as other types of tools for the platform. One of the new apps to receive funding is a short-form-video creation tool for Roblox, similar to TikTok. The new fund is part of Roblox’s latest push to move beyond kids’ video games and age up along with its audience. The fund will be open to professional developer studios, independent students, and brands building on Roblox. Full story.

Ford pivots to smaller, cheaper EVs: In contrast to its large trucks, Ford is currently working on a new compact EV to better compete with EV makers in other countries. The EV market in the U.S. has not seen the same success that other nations, such as China, have experienced. With the popularity of compact EVs increasing overseas, Ford is now building a smaller, cheaper EV, powered by a lithium iron phosphate battery, in the hope of attracting more buyers. The first batch are expected to rolled out in 2026. Full story.