Amazon kicks off its Big Spring Sale—and it’s a little different than Prime Day

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

Amazon has a big summer sale with Prime Day and a fall sale dubbed Prime Big Deal Days. Winter is pretty well covered with Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So perhaps it was only a matter of time before the online retail giant got around to rolling out a major shopping event for spring.

That event, which Amazon is calling the Big Spring Sale, is now underway—and it’s a bit different than the other made-up retail holidays the company has launched. Whether you’re looking to stock up on lawn and garden supplies, start shopping for Easter or Passover, or hope to get into shape before beach season is upon us, odds are you’ll find something to suit your needs at a discount in the coming days. What can you expect with this sale and how else does it differ from Prime Day? We’ve got answers. When is Amazon’s Big Spring Sale? The Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 through March 25, starting and ending at midnight Pacific Time.

Is the Big Spring Sale Amazon’s Prime Day 2024? No. Prime Day 2024 will be its own event. While Amazon has not given the precise date, it’s a safe bet the company will once again hold it in July. Why is Amazon having a Big Spring Sale? Like any retailer, Amazon is continually looking for new ways to lure shoppers and have them spend more money. High-profile retail events are an especially effective way to do that. But another possible underlying reason is that competitors such as Temu and Shein have significantly increased their marketing budgets in the U.S., with Temu running several ads during this year’s Super Bowl. That has turned the heads of bargain-minded customers who might previously have automatically chosen to shop at Amazon. Do you need Amazon Prime to get Big Spring Sale deals? No. The Big Spring Sale is different from Amazon’s other big shopping events in that a Prime membership isn’t required to get the deals. Of course, if you are a Prime member, you’ll have access to price reductions on some additional items. And you’ll also be able to take advantage of Prime’s one- or two-day shipping on many items that you purchase.

What are some of the discounts being offered in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale? Deals will vary throughout the sale, with many specials only being offered for a short period of time (a formula that has been especially successful in convincing shoppers to check in regularly and buy things they might not have planned to). The company has promised that among the discounts people can expect are: Up to 50% off select beauty products

Up to 50% off select sports and outdoors equipment

Up to 40% off select home products

Up to 40% off select spring apparel

Up to 40% off select electronics Before the Big Spring Sale officially got underway, Amazon had already marked down some items, including: Apple AirTag 4-pack: $79 (originally $99)

Saker Mini Chainsaw: $40 (originally $80)

FireTV devices: up to 40% off, starting at $20

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop: $1,000 (originally $1,600)

Samsung monitors: up to 43% off, starting at $119 How can you track deals during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale? As with Prime Day, there are a few tools you can use to weed through the thousands of offers to find something you’re looking for—as well as specials that might be under the radar. Here are a few options: