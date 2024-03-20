These storage containers are like Magna-Tiles for adults

BY Elizabeth Segran2 minute read

There’s something strangely delightful about the way that magnets click together. Just ask a toddler. Many of today’s most popular toys—from Magna-Tiles to wooden Tegu blocks—are magnetic.

A new startup called Cliik wants to bring the joy of magnets to a task most adults find odious: home organization. Launching today, Cliik sells plastic containers with lids that snap on with a satisfying click, meant to store everything from food items to toys. They’re available from the brand’s website, as well as through several boutique grocery stores and design stores like Pop-Up Grocer, Happier Grocer, and Perrotin Gallery. [Photo: Cliik] Cliik is reminiscent of the wave of design-forward product startups that launched in the 2010s, when the direct-to-consumer movement was cresting. Some brands, like Anyday microwaveable cookware and Caraway pans have survived. But others, like Eddi soap dispensers and Spark grills have closed shop. Ally Dayon, Cliik’s founder, is familiar with the direct-to-consumer explosion. In 2020, he launched Brunch, a brand that makes luxury slippers inspired by the kind you might get at a luxury hotel. The brand had successful collaborations with brands like Diet Coke and specialty retailer Hirshleifers. And last year, he sold Brunch to his cofounder, so he could move on to a new startup idea.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: Cliik] Dayon came up with the idea for this brand on a trip to Target’s food storage aisle, which is dominated by brands like OXO and Rubbermaid. He observed that these brands tended to focus on functionality; they weren’t engaging the consumer on a personal level. He decided to try his hand at creating a lifestyle brand around storage, much like Away did with suitcases and Warby Parker did with eyewear. “I envisioned a different approach where every interaction with storage and organizational products evokes a sense of excitement and satisfaction for our customers,” he says. This led Dayon to magnets, which have long fascinated him. He created a modular system of containers with magnetic tops that can be stacked both horizontally and vertically. They also come with a labeling system. Each kit of three containers comes with 16 generic labels for things like oats and cereal, along with several blank labels. [Photo: Cliik] He also made them in vibrant primary colors—orange, green, and white—which are designed to look like vintage kids toys. They’re designed to, “evoke a nostalgic sense of satisfaction that reminds us of simple childhood pleasures,” he says. “I think if you asked someone if our product was from their Grandmother’s house or a prop from The Jetsons they would have a hard time guessing.”