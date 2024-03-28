The rise of the creator-athlete

BY Frank Cooper for VISA3 minute read

In recent years, the idea of becoming a creator in social media has arisen as a top career choice among youth. According to a survey by Morning Consult, Gen Z’s main career aspiration is to be an influencer. Creators inspire, motivate, educate, and enable people across virtually every sector of our economy—from beauty and fashion to video gaming to financial services. And the financial opportunity for a creator has expanded, with the creator economy currently valued at $250 billion and projected to grow to $480 billion by 2027.

While anyone can become a content creator on social media, and perhaps everyone should “find the creator within” on some level, the “athlete-as-creator” represents an area with some of the greatest untapped potential. With inevitable career transitions often occurring relatively early, athletes, especially elite athletes, have a unique opportunity to build their personal brand through content creation. The privilege of fame gives them a powerful platform on which to build a large audience and to build significant business relationships. Equally important, athletes can build their personal brand beyond sports, developing a meaningful short-hand for who you are (your purpose) and what you do (your mission) that can serve as a career foundation after their athletic career. Whether posting blogs, hosting a podcast, or producing videos for TikTok or YouTube, creating content expresses who you are and demonstrates your expertise. Moreover, a creator in social media has the benefit of a built-in feedback loop, an audience that can help reveal the connection between an athlete’s strengths and passions with the contribution they can make in the world. In this sense, creating content on social media can serve as a powerful tool for self-discovery.

However, for athletes to succeed as creators and personal brand builders, they need to make two fundamental shifts. First, they need to adopt a “beginner’s mind,” embracing curiosity, active listening, and continuous learning. This requires vulnerability, which may be uncomfortable for many athletes used to fostering a mindset of invincibility. Second, athletes need to master the art of storytelling. Like all good creators, they should focus on topics they are knowledgeable and passionate about. They have the raw material to tell compelling stories about the champion’s mindset, how high-performing teams work, or the power of commitment and consistency. Many athletes will likely face the challenge of understanding the key elements of good storytelling (theme, character, conflict) and, even more important, finding their “voice” on a specific social media platform. THRIVING TOGETHER IN THE CREATOR ECONOMY Companies and athletes can develop a mutually beneficial relationship in the Creator Economy.

Brands can help athletes build the necessary skills to become effective content creators. For example, a few months ago, Visa brought nearly 100 Team Visa athletes together in Paris for a Creators boot camp. Our goal was simply to make every one of those athletes more effective creators. Among other things, the athletes worked on how to tell stories, how to build an audience, and how to leverage data to improve their content creation and distribution. Each athlete practiced posting content with guidance from some of the most successful content creators on social media and executives from some of the largest social media platforms in the world. In a similar way to great sports teams, we focused on the process, not the outcome. Athletes-as-creators have the potential to generate additional revenue streams from brands in multiple ways, including from advertising revenue and Influencer partnerships. As part of our focus on supporting and empowering creators, at Visa we recently launched GetP@id to highlight how creators can get paid and ways to increase their chances of doing so. Companies can also help athletes as creators in the athletes’ philanthropic efforts. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey utilizes his influence to lend support to causes deeply important to him, using social media to bolster the impact of his charitable organization the Christian McCaffrey Foundation and initiatives like My Cause My Cleats. Visa helps amplify his content, on our own channels and through endeavors like She’s Next in Fashion empowered by Visa.