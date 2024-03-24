Wall Street is buying fewer homes. But there’s no big sell-off

BY Lance Lambert1 minute read

The pandemic-era economy presented an irresistible opportunity for institutional homebuyers, lured by a combination of skyrocketing rents, historically low interest rates, readily available capital, and surging home prices. Data from John Burns Research & Consulting revealed that during Q2 2022, institutional landlords—defined as firms owning at least 1,000 homes—snapped up 2.4% of all home purchases that quarter. However, this fervor subsided sharply as interest rates surged. In Q2 2023, institutional landlords represented a mere 0.4% of home purchases. But this institutional slowdown hasn’t translated into a massive institutional sell-off. To better understand which institutional homebuyers are selling off the most—and least homes—ResiClub reached out to the residential real estate data pros at Parcl Labs.

Parcl Labs provided the following data: The Parcl Labs data makes it clear that institutional homebuyers aren’t off-loading a ton of inventory. Invitation Homes, which owns more than 84,000 homes, only has 156 homes up for sale. Amherst, which owns around 44,000 homes, has 128 homes for sale. That’s just normal portfolio culling.

Among these 21 major institutional homebuyers, only 7 are selling off at least 2% of their portfolio right now. The last time Parcl Labs ran this analysis for ResiClub in December, only three institutional homebuyers had at least 2% of their portfolio up for sale. “The findings are consistent with your takeaways from last time: no large sell-off, continued culling/reallocation of portfolios,” Lucy Ferguson, VP of strategy at Parcl Labs, tells ResiClub. Divvy, which has 5.2% of its portfolio for sale, being high on the list makes sense, given its business model. The company rents homes to financially constrained individuals until they’re prepared to make a purchase. That rent-to-own business model, in theory, has higher levels of turnover.