A bright spot of the U.S. housing market: Very little variable mortgage debt

In the face of spiked interest rates, U.S. homeowners have actually fared better than their international counterparts. It boils down to the fact that the majority of U.S. homeowners hold fixed-rate mortgages, shielding them from the immediate impacts of rising interest rates. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, a staggering 96% of residential mortgage debt in the U.S. is in the form of long-term fixed debt of at least 10 years. In contrast, homeowners in countries such as the United Kingdom, Finland, Australia, Ireland, and Canada are far more likely to hold variable-rate mortgages, which are susceptible to readjustment in response to increased interest rates. Long-term fixed debt of at least 10 years accounts for less than 1.0% of the mortgage market in these countries.

As Bloomberg reports, in the United Kingdom “more than a million households will see a significant jump in monthly payments” this year as “the next batch of U.K. homeowners to have their mortgages repriced are preparing to make personal sacrifices to cope with the jump in interest rates.” “The unusually large proportion of long-term, fixed-rate mortgages in the U.S. is partly a result of government-backed secondary market institutions—Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, for example—that help lower the costs of these mortgages,” wrote the Dallas Fed in a January report. “Securitization through these institutions allows U.S. mortgages to be held and traded by investors worldwide. Outside the U.S., variable-rate and short-term fixed-rate mortgages are more common because banks (which dominate mortgage lending in these countries) hold loans on their balance sheets funded by deposits.” While the 30-year fixed mortgage rate has long been a staple of the U.S. housing market, its prevalence increased significantly following the 2008 housing bust.

Measures aimed at curbing risky lending practices—approximately 80% of U.S. subprime mortgages issued prior to the bubble burst were adjustable-rate mortgages—have contributed to the shift toward more stable mortgage products. As a result, U.S. homeowners are better positioned to weather the effects of interest rate hikes compared to their international counterparts and their peers back in 2008. U.S. homeowners at large are also seen by groups like Morgan Stanley as “strong hands” this cycle for another reason: Almost 40% of U.S. homes are owned outright without any mortgage debt. The significant size of the baby boomer generation has played a role in this trend. As they transitioned from their working and mortgage-paying years to retirement, the share of homes with mortgages decreased. A lack of homeowner distress is significant because it reduces distressed sales. The absence of distressed sales/foreclosures is one reason national home prices have remained stable despite mortgage rates doubling.