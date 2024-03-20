Is trouble brewing in Florida’s housing market? Here’s what the data says

BY Lance Lambert2 minute read

Housing inventory levels in Florida are up the most in the nation on a year-over-year basis (34%), but the bulk of the increase is really concentrated in sections of Southwest Florida. In particular, in markets like Cape Coral and Fort Myers, which were hard-hit by Hurricane Ian in September 2022. Hurricane Ian left behind thousands of damaged homes, and the subsequent need for renovations has resulted in a surge of available housing inventory. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Ian caused an estimated $112.9 billion worth of total damage, making Ian the third-costliest U.S. hurricane on record. In addition to residential property damage, the hurricane coincided with spiked home insurance costs. This combination of increased housing supply for sale—the damaged homes, combined with strained demand, the resulting spiked home prices, spiked mortgage rates, higher insurance premiums, and higher HOAs—has translated into market softening across much of Southwest Florida.

Click here to view an interactive version of the map below. Indeed, the five Florida housing markets that have seen the biggest jump in active listings between January 2023 and January 2024 (see below) were all impacted, to varying degrees, by Hurricane Ian. +149% in Punta Gorda, FL

The vast majority of those “damaged” homes for sale are in the very parts of Southwest Florida where inventory has spiked over the past year. Some of the homes for sale in Cape Coral only have “damage” in their description because they want to make it clear to potential buyers that there’s no flood or wind damage from Hurricane Ian. The reason being, of course, is that so many homes for sale in Cape Coral do have property damage from Hurricane Ian. Look no further than this three-bedroom foreclosure property, which states in its listing description that the “home was damaged by Hurricane Ian & requires a new roof.”

What about home prices in Florida? According to the Zillow Home Value Index, there don’t appear to be sharp home price corrections across Florida. One big reason is that most Florida housing markets still have inventory levels well below pre-pandemic 2019 levels. But we are seeing softening and mild home price declines in Southwest Florida markets, such as around Cape Coral, where inventory has spiked to or near pre-pandemic 2019 inventory levels.

Click here to view an interactive version of the map below. If inventory continues to mount, could more parts of Southwest Florida see home price declines? Presumably, yes.