Dr. Martens x Supreme’s new ‘weather forecast’ shoes are so ugly they might be beautiful

The new collab between Dr. Martens and Supreme brings a whole new meaning to “breaking in” shoes. The footwear company is releasing a special edition of its leather 1461 3-Eye Oxfords, where the original color changes the more you wear them.
The shoes start in two colorways: The topcoat of the black shoe wears away to show metallic silver underneath, while the reddish-brown shoe eventually reveals green and blue for a look that’s decidedly “heat map,” or as fans called it on the Dr. Martens Instagram account, “weather forecast shoes.”
Neither company would reveal exactly how this color-change works, but they noted that since each pair changes according to how they’re worn, no two shoes will look alike.
The shoes are made with cushion soles and come with black shoelaces, printed logos on the insole, and a debossed logo at the heel, according to Supreme.
These color-changing shoes are just the latest in the long-running relationship between Dr. Martens and Supreme that’s reimagined classic silhouettes with statement motifs like cow prints and artwork from Japanese brand Yohji Yamamoto.
Before Supreme x Dr. Martens, MSCHF released its own color-changing shoe in 2022 with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. The $195 “Gobstomper” (a play on the colorful Gobstopper candy), was a white suede sneaker that revealed red, yellow, and blue after being worn in.
The Supreme x Dr. Martens shoe will be available March 21 and March 23 in Asia as part of Supreme’s Spring 2024 season.