Dr. Martens x Supreme’s new ‘weather forecast’ shoes are so ugly they might be beautiful

The new collab between Dr. Martens and Supreme brings a whole new meaning to “breaking in” shoes. The footwear company is releasing a special edition of its leather 1461 3-Eye Oxfords, where the original color changes the more you wear them.

The shoes start in two colorways: The topcoat of the black shoe wears away to show metallic silver underneath, while the reddish-brown shoe eventually reveals green and blue for a look that’s decidedly “heat map,” or as fans called it on the Dr. Martens Instagram account, “weather forecast shoes.”

[Photo: Supreme/Dr. Martens]

Neither company would reveal exactly how this color-change works, but they noted that since each pair changes according to how they’re worn, no two shoes will look alike.

The shoes are made with cushion soles and come with black shoelaces, printed logos on the insole, and a debossed logo at the heel, according to Supreme.