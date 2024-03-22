The secret money messages hidden in Ghostbusters

When Ghostbusters debuted 40 years ago, its blend of comedy, action, and state of the art special effects made it an instant classic. The eminently quotable staple of every 80s childhood has launched a film franchise that can make all of us feel a little nostalgic.

Since Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is premiering this week, now is an excellent time to look a little closer at the messages underneath the witty dialogue and melted marshmallow. And there are some odd, regressive, and downright reprehensible financial lessons lurking in the original film.

And unlike Gozer the Gozerian, these insidious money messages really can hurt us.

The Message: Regulation Kills Innovation

The innovation-sapping power of regulations is a common complaint among entrepreneurs. When rules circumscribe the options for creating new technologies or using existing tech in new ways, the argument goes, business and society lose out on potential solutions to problems.