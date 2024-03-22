The secret money messages hidden in Ghostbusters

When Ghostbusters debuted 40 years ago, its blend of comedy, action, and state of the art special effects made it an instant classic. The eminently quotable staple of every 80s childhood has launched a film franchise that can make all of us feel a little nostalgic.
Since Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is premiering this week, now is an excellent time to look a little closer at the messages underneath the witty dialogue and melted marshmallow. And there are some odd, regressive, and downright reprehensible financial lessons lurking in the original film.
And unlike Gozer the Gozerian, these insidious money messages really can hurt us.
The Message: Regulation Kills Innovation
The innovation-sapping power of regulations is a common complaint among entrepreneurs. When rules circumscribe the options for creating new technologies or using existing tech in new ways, the argument goes, business and society lose out on potential solutions to problems.
That’s why the Ghostbusters never worried about regulations when starting their new business. No one would have granted them licenses to install a ghost containment unit in the basement of a New York City firehouse or carry nuclear accelerators on their backs.
And for good reason!
Walter Peck, the officious inspector for the Environmental Protection Agency, is presented as the antagonist to our heroes. He forces the Ghostbusters to shut down their power grid, hastening the arrival of Gozer. The film makes it clear that Peck (and the EPA regulations he enforces) destroy an innovative business providing a necessary service. Had Peck not interfered, the Ghostbusters would not have had to face down Mr. Stay-Puft.