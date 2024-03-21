One of the world’s biggest sports brands didn’t have a logo . . . until now

BY Hunter Schwarz1 minute read

Decathlon, the French sporting goods retailer, went 48 years without a logo. Now with help from the brand consultancy agency Wolff Olins, it finally has one.

Meet L’Orbit. [Image: courtesy Wolff Olins] Founded in 1976, Decathlon has more than 1,700 stores in 72 countries and sells equipment for 85 sports. But until this year, the retailer was known only by its simple sans-serif wordmark. [Image: courtesy Wolff Olins] “At a practical level, Decathlon needed a logo that would fit across all its products, big and small,” says Emma Barratt, Wolff Olins’ global executive creative director. “But more importantly, one that marked its position as a global sports brand and also allowed its employees to feel proud.”

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

In other words, they were looking for a mark that was more Nike or Adidas than Dick’s Sporting Goods or Foot Locker. A tall order. [Image: courtesy Wolff Olins] Its new ellipse-shaped logo was inspired by the wordmark’s connected CA ligature. The overall ambition for the new logo came from Decathlon’s global CEO, Wolff Olins’ global executive creative director Emma Barratt tells Fast Company. The logo’s round shape “represents Decathlon’s passion and commitment to circularity,” she says, while the peak, which resembles a mountain or wave, was deliberately left open to interpretation.