Mass layoffs loom for Unilever as it plans to spin off ice cream unit that includes Ben & Jerry’s

Consumer products giant Unilever announced plans to separate its ice cream unit, which is home to iconic brands including Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum, in an effort to streamline operations and focus on core strengths. This follows a wider restructuring initiated by CEO Hein Schumacher, who assumed leadership in July 2023.

The ice cream division, which generated 7.9 billion euros (more than $8.5 billion) in revenue in 2023, will become a stand-alone business entity as Unilever aims to optimize the performance of the brands.

The restructuring is expected to impact approximately 7,500 jobs globally. In a statement, the company said its aim is to create a leaner and more efficient company “enabled by investment in technology.”

The broader restructuring effort is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. Unilever says it will create four distinct business divisions—beauty and well-being, personal care, home care, and nutrition—to drive growth and increase profitability.