Trader Joe’s Nuts recall: Salmonella fears impact cashews as 2024 list of recalled items grows

BY Michael Grothaus2 minute read

If you bought select cashews from Trader Joe’s, you’ll want to inspect the package carefully to see if they are part of a newly announced recall by the company. The fear is that select cashews may be contaminated with Salmonella, which can cause severe sickness, even death. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s being recalled? Trader Joe’s is recalling a specific cashew product due to Salmonella fears. The specific product is Trader Joe’s 50% Less Salt Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews. The image on Trader Joe’s recall page shows the cashews come in a clear plastic bag. A label on the center front of the bag includes the name of the product. The recall page of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website also has an image of a portion of the rear part of the package, which shows where the item’s lot number and “best before” date are located. The recalled cashews have the following lot numbers and best-before dates:

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Lot No: T12139 – Best Before Feb 21 2025

Lot No: T12140 – Best Before Mar 01 2025

Lot No: T12141 – Best Before Mar 08 2025

Lot No: T12142 – Best Before Mar 10 2025 What is Salmonella? It’s a type of bacteria that can make people very sick—or even cause death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people who have a Salmonella infection usually present with symptoms of stomach cramps, diarrhea, and a fever. Without antibiotics, some Salmonella infections can resolve in about a week. However, a Salmonella infection can also cause severe illness and even death, particularly in infants, adults over the age of 65, and people who are immunocompromised. Where were the recalled nuts sold? The recalled cashews were sold in Trader Joe’s stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington State.