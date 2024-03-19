Trader Joe’s Nuts recall: Salmonella fears impact cashews as 2024 list of recalled items grows

If you bought select cashews from Trader Joe’s, you’ll want to inspect the package carefully to see if they are part of a newly announced recall by the company. The fear is that select cashews may be contaminated with Salmonella, which can cause severe sickness, even death. Here’s what you need to know.
What’s being recalled?
Trader Joe’s is recalling a specific cashew product due to Salmonella fears. The specific product is Trader Joe’s 50% Less Salt Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews.
The image on Trader Joe’s recall page shows the cashews come in a clear plastic bag. A label on the center front of the bag includes the name of the product. The recall page of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website also has an image of a portion of the rear part of the package, which shows where the item’s lot number and “best before” date are located.
The recalled cashews have the following lot numbers and best-before dates:
- Lot No: T12139 – Best Before Feb 21 2025
- Lot No: T12140 – Best Before Mar 01 2025
- Lot No: T12141 – Best Before Mar 08 2025
- Lot No: T12142 – Best Before Mar 10 2025
What is Salmonella?
It’s a type of bacteria that can make people very sick—or even cause death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people who have a Salmonella infection usually present with symptoms of stomach cramps, diarrhea, and a fever.
Without antibiotics, some Salmonella infections can resolve in about a week. However, a Salmonella infection can also cause severe illness and even death, particularly in infants, adults over the age of 65, and people who are immunocompromised.
Where were the recalled nuts sold?
The recalled cashews were sold in Trader Joe’s stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington State.
Has anyone gotten sick from the nuts?
At the time of this writing, the FDA says there have been no known reports of illnesses. Trader Joe’s and the FDA became aware of the Salmonella contamination after routine testing of the product upon import into the country.
What should I do if I have the recalled cashews?
The FDA urges consumers not to consume the nuts. They should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Details of the recall can be found on the FDA’s recall notice here.
Why does this story sound familiar?
It’s at least the third recall Trader Joe’s has announced this year so far. Earlier recalls impacted steamed chicken soup dumplings and certain products containing Cotija cheese.