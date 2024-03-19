One of the most in-demand job skills for 2024 probably wasn’t on your radar 2 years ago

As the technology and economic landscapes continuously evolve, resourceful workers frequently try to acquire new skills to make themselves more marketable to employers and clients who are seeking those who can keep up with the latest trends and tools.

Now freelance talent platform Upwork has conducted a study that reveals which skills are some of the most in-demand in 2024. Turns out, the fastest-growing skill wasn’t even on Upwork’s radar just a few years ago.

Upwork found that data science and analytics was one of the fastest-growing types of work categories. If you want to work in this field—or broaden your appeal to employers—check out the list below:

Top 10 most in-demand skills for Data Science and Analytics

Data analytics Machine learning Data visualization Data extraction Data engineering Data processing Data mining Experimentation and testing Deep learning Generative-AI modeling

What’s interesting about this list is that last skill in the No. 10 spot: generative-AI modeling. The term refers to the ability to build and train the models used in generative-AI tools, such as chatbots and the like. Though generative-AI modeling came in at No. 10 here, it was the fastest-growing in-demand skill in the data science and analytics category: