One of the most in-demand job skills for 2024 probably wasn’t on your radar 2 years ago

As the technology and economic landscapes continuously evolve, resourceful workers frequently try to acquire new skills to make themselves more marketable to employers and clients who are seeking those who can keep up with the latest trends and tools.
Now freelance talent platform Upwork has conducted a study that reveals which skills are some of the most in-demand in 2024. Turns out, the fastest-growing skill wasn’t even on Upwork’s radar just a few years ago.
Upwork found that data science and analytics was one of the fastest-growing types of work categories. If you want to work in this field—or broaden your appeal to employers—check out the list below:
Top 10 most in-demand skills for Data Science and Analytics
- Data analytics
- Machine learning
- Data visualization
- Data extraction
- Data engineering
- Data processing
- Data mining
- Experimentation and testing
- Deep learning
- Generative-AI modeling
What’s interesting about this list is that last skill in the No. 10 spot: generative-AI modeling. The term refers to the ability to build and train the models used in generative-AI tools, such as chatbots and the like. Though generative-AI modeling came in at No. 10 here, it was the fastest-growing in-demand skill in the data science and analytics category:
Fastest-growing skills in Data Science and Analytics
- Generative-AI modeling
- Machine learning
- Data analytics
While generative-AI modeling is a skill that data scientists have possessed for years, it wasn’t even specifically labeled on Upwork’s platform as recently as 2022, a spokesperson for Upwork tells Fast Company. But with the rise of ChatGPT and other disruptive generative-AI tools, it’s now a skill that is rapidly rising in demand.
And not just that one. Upwork says that in the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, the AI and machine learning subcategory on the platform had 70% year-over-year growth.
You can check out Upwork’s lists of the most in-demand skills across various other categories here. To arrive at its findings, Upwork sourced skill data in its database from U.S. freelancer earnings between January 1 and December 31, 2023.