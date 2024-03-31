The emotionally intelligent leader’s guide to boosting employee engagement

BY Lisa Nichols3 minute read

While we all recognize that employees who are more engaged are more productive, what can sometimes be overlooked is the link between the level of employee happiness and their connection to their work. What if we’re missing a key factor in motivating our team members by neglecting the way their emotional experience affects their success?

At the core, employee engagement and employee happiness are directly related to whether or not people feel that they are respected and valued. The more a team member has concrete evidence that they’re viewed as a true asset, the more committed they tend to be in their roles. On the other hand, those who strive to exceed their goals day after day and receive little to no affirmation can quickly become disenchanted. Great managers want their employees to know that they are a meaningful part of the team, and they’re looking for ways to communicate that to them. Many leaders want to express to their employees how appreciative they are of their work, but often the message is not connecting. One of the reasons could be that the most natural way to recognize another person’s contributions is to do something that would make us feel appreciated. We take the information we know about ourselves and apply it to those around us.

The challenge is that we’re all different, and what communicates appreciation to one person might be something entirely different to someone else. So when we offer affirmation in a manner that speaks to us, we can inadvertently miss the other person. And then, when we don’t get the response we were expecting from our employees—engagement, connection, happiness—it can be discouraging. Leaders who are in this situation will often feel confused and frustrated because they don’t understand why their intent was misunderstood by the employee. Like their team members, they can become disengaged or disconnected when they try day after day and still don’t get the results they were hoping for. Here are four ways leaders can use emotional intelligence to build a foundation for inspiring their employees to grow and, as a result, increase their happiness at work.

ENGAGE IN SELF-REFLECTION Identify what has made you feel the most valued and supported throughout your career. If you want to understand the experience of your employees, you need to start by understanding your own experience throughout your career journey. Although we know it instinctively, we often fail to take the time to really evaluate what has caused us to feel the most valued and supported. Acknowledging what has been important to you opens you up to hearing about what matters most to your team members. ASK YOUR EMPLOYEES Get feedback from team members about what makes them feel appreciated. This benefits your team members in two ways. First, it helps them reflect on their own experience and clarify what makes them feel the most respected professionally. Secondly, it equips you as a leader with insight into how you can instill confidence in your employees, leading not only to their growth, but also to their greater job satisfaction. SPEAK THEIR LANGUAGE Show how much you value your employees’ contributions in a way that they understand. Everyone is unique, and we all can feel most appreciated when someone communicates it in a way that speaks to us. For example, if one employee likes to be recognized for their achievements, call them out in a team meeting. Another employee may feel embarrassed to be given that type of public attention and instead prefer to receive affirmation in a one-on-one. And it might mean more to another person to receive a gift card to their favorite coffee shop. Yet another team member might prefer an extra mentoring session with you to commemorate one of their achievements. As you learn more about each person on your team, look for the most effective ways to express how much you value them.