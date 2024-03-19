Roblox launches a $35 million fund for creators—and introduces its answer to TikTok

While the company previously offered a fund for games makers and designers, the expanded $35 million fund, will encompass developer studios and users who want to build things beyond games on the server—and one of the first partners is a short-form video service, nudging into the social media landscape.

“The newly titled Creator Fund, previously Game Fund, is one of the many programs we have in place to support creators as they build next-gen experiences on Roblox,” Matt Curtis, Roblox’s vice president of developer relations, tells Fast Company. “We’re excited to announce that, with this evolution, Roblox is expanding the types of content funded by the program, bringing new opportunities for Roblox’s network of creators across the globe. Our Creator Fund allows even more creators and IP holders to join the program while still staying true to its original mission of empowering creators who want to build something that has never existed before.”

Roblox joins a long list of tech companies competing for creator attention. Around the launch of Instagram Reels in 2021, Meta was offering creators bonuses up to $35,000 in an effort to grow the platform. Snapchat launched its creator fund for independent music artists in 2022, which it expanded last year. And some creators have reported making thousands of dollars a month on Pinterest’s creator program. As far as TikTok sunsetting its $1 billion creator fund in November of last year, it replaced it with another revenue-share program that encourages long-form video posting on the platform.