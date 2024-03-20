We’re creating mounds of toxic e-waste—and recycling isn’t even close to keeping up

BY Kristin Toussaint4 minute read

Electronics are everywhere—not just phones and computers, but also smartwatches, toothbrushes, e-bikes, toys, power tools, furniture with built-in USB ports, and even smart toilets with Wi-Fi connectivity. When these items are tossed, they become e-waste, a toxic type of trash that has been surging in recent years—and which the world is ill-equipped to recycle.

In 2022, the world generated a record 62 million tonnes of e-waste—an amount that would fill 1.55 million 40-tonne trucks, enough to wrap around the equator—according to the Global E-Waste Monitor 2024, a new report from the United Nations. (That’s up from 53.6 million tonnes in 2019, per the last UN report.) And that waste is expected to keep growing: It’s rising globally by 2.6 million tonnes a year. [Image: Global E-Waste Monitor 2024] But recycling isn’t keeping up. In 2022, just 22.3% of all global e-waste was properly collected and recycled; overall, the amount of e-waste is rising five times faster than the rate of documented e-waste recycling. “This is something that really worries me,” says Kees Balde, lead author of the report and senior scientific specialist at the UN Institute for Training and Research. “There is a lot of talk about [e-waste], but we need more action.” And as e-waste grows, its recycling rate is expected to drop: the report expects global e-waste collection and recycling to drop to 20% by 2030. Recycling sorting Germany [Photo: R. Kuehr/UNITAR] Recycling at large is broken, but e-waste is an issue that needs particular attention, experts say, in part because of its unique challenges. “Each device contains hazardous materials and valuable materials,” Balde says. “We must be sure that the hazardous materials are safely dismantled and disposed of, and that the valuable materials are being recycled, so that we can reclaim the available precious materials . . . which is also not easy to do. If it were easy, the markets would be already doing it.”

GHANA, Accra, Tema, 2023. X-ray image captured from the screen of Ghanaian customs in the port of Tema. Press images Captions-T&C

The image shows sound systems piled up. The various colors indicate the various elements that compose the load. [Image: © Bénédicte Kurzen/Fondation Carmignac/NOOR] Those hazardous materials include mercury; when electronics aren’t properly recycled, the toxic chemicals can leach into the soil, water, and air, damaging the environment and threatening human health. Meanwhile, every metal not collected from recycled e-waste means more new metals that need to be mined for electronics, which come with their own disastrous environmental and social impacts. The UN report found that e-waste in 2022 contained $92 billion worth of metals like copper, gold, and iron. Old Fadama, Accra, Ghana, in February 2023. Locally collected end-of-life mobile phones sold for parts and recycling. [Photo: © Muntaka Chasant for Fondation Carmignac] When it comes to taking action on e-waste, Balde says legislation will be key. “We need to have the sufficient [funding] and legislative push from governments and producers that are responsible for the waste that they are generating.” As of 2023, 81 countries had some form of e-waste legislation, up from 78 in 2019. And that has made a difference. Countries with legislation have, on average, a 25% collection and recycling rate, “whereas the majority of those that don’t have legislation are close to 0%,” says Garam Bel, circular economy coordinator at the International Telecommunication Union, a specialized UN agency involved with the report. “For me, that tells a strong story.” In the U.S., there’s no federal legislation on e-waste, but 25 states plus D.C. have electronics recycling laws, and 27 states have “right to repair” laws. The European Union, on the other hand, has both an electronics recycling and recovery law and a right to repair directive. Both regions have recycling rates over 40%, but the report authors note that the EU’s legislation is stronger, as it bans exporting e-waste to non-OECD countries, which lack the infrastructure to manage this waste.