Here’s how Reddit can become profitable after its IPO, according to Redditors

BY Joe Berkowitz7 minute read

Reddit is the solution to many of life’s minor problems. Need fan theories about the finale of True Detective: Night Country? Go on Reddit. Recently moved to a new city and want to join a running club? Reddit awaits. The so-called front page of the internet is a massive multiverse of message boards, boasting over 100,000 distinct communities. As some of its 73.1 million active daily users like to say, there’s a subreddit for almost anything. (Literally, in fact.) So, perhaps the solution to the problem of Reddit needing to make more money is lurking somewhere in one of those subreddits.

While the online megaforum launches its IPO, at an expected valuation of about $6.5 billion, the moment has been somewhat overshadowed by reminders that the company has never turned a profit in nearly 20 years of operation. Even with a reported 21% revenue growth in 2023, for instance, its net losses merely narrowed to $90.8 million. Reddit has lately been trying to whip up excitement for the IPO among its broad user base, offering its most active participants a chance to buy in early, but many of them have adamantly refused. Do they know something outsiders don’t? Since nobody has a handle on Reddit quite like its own users, Fast Company crowdsourced several Redditors’ ideas on how the company might become profitable, and asked business analyst Jeremy Goldman which of them he thought might actually succeed. Goldman is senior director of marketing, commerce, and tech briefings at subscription-based market research shop Emarketer, and host of the Future Proof podcast. Almost as important, for the purposes of this analysis, he’s spent time in the Reddit trenches himself. As Emarketer’s foremost expert on the company, Goldman has created several accounts under the radar, to track the ways Reddit recognizes and targets its users. As such, he’s been monitoring with intense interest the occasion of Reddit’s long-awaited IPO, as a potential inflection point. Here are the Redditor-sourced profit-making suggestions he weighed in on:

More targeted advertising “They know who we are on Reddit anyway so they can target ads within Reddit specific to us,” Splashbodge says in r/Technology. Scrolling through the average subreddit, users might find a promoted message from a brand somewhere around one out of every 10 posts. Those ads don’t currently appear well tailored to its (mostly anonymous) users, though. And as for advertisers, they still seem to view Reddit as a quirky, niche platform, rather than a substantial part of their social-investment strategy. Goldman agrees this is a good idea but could be challenging to pull off. “If these are good native ads that feel organic to the platform and not interruptive, especially for newer users, it makes sense as something that could chip away at turning a profit,” Goldman says. “With Reddit, though, many of the users have been there a while, which makes the change harder. It’s also challenging to articulate to brands that these ads really work just because Reddit has a lot of information about what its users are interested in.”

