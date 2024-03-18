Nvidia GTC 2024: What to watch from the AI giant’s technology conference

Nvidia is arguably the most important company in the tech sector these days, with each swing in its stock driving the Nasdaq Index higher and lower and a market cap that has more than tripled in the past year. So when it speaks, a lot of people listen.

This is the first time Nvidia has held an in-person GTC event since 2019—and a lot has changed in that time. This year, it’s expected to attract 16,000 people in person with several hundred thousand watching online.

The company’s GTC conference is one of the hottest tech gatherings of the year. Historically, Nvidia has used it as a launch pad for some of its biggest products, including the Hopper graphics architecture and the H100 graphics processing unit , which has become the de facto choice for companies building artificial intelligence models.

The keynote address by CEO Jensen Huang will take place Monday at 4 p.m. ET, with sessions from OpenAI, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google over the course of the next three days. If you’d like to watch live, plenty of sites will be carrying it live, but you can view it directly on Nvidia’s website.

While surprises at GTC are certain, there are a few things you can expect to hear more about this week at the so-called AI Woodstock.

New tech

Nvidia is widely expected to debut the successors to both Hopper and the H100. The new architecture, code-named Blackwell and its accompanying GPU, called the B100 during its development, should offer better performance for large language models. Shipments of the new tech aren’t expected to start in the near future, but this will be a chance for Nvidia to show partners how it plans to drive the next wave of AI.