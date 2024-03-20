Musicians want streamers to pay a living wage. Can this bill make that happen?

BY Julia Selinger4 minute read

To call the rise of music streaming astronomical would be an understatement. In just 16 years since Spotify launched, streaming has grown to represent roughly 84% of recorded music revenue. But for many artists, that growth—characterized perhaps most vividly by the music industry surpassing 4 trillion streams in 2023, per analytics firm Luminate—only highlights the lack of proportionate growth when it comes to payment.

On average, musicians receive a royalty of between $0.003 and $0.005 per stream—a rate that, according to Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib, would take more than 800,000 streams per month to make the equivalent of a $15-per-hour job. In an effort to redirect fair compensation toward musicians, Tlaib and New York Representative Jamaal Bowman have introduced the Living Wage for Musicians Act. Created in cooperation with budding labor organization United Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW), the bill would require streamers to create a separate fund that would pay artists a minimum of 1 penny for every time a track is streamed—up to 1 million streams ($10,000) per track per month—on top of the standard royalty. The funds would draw money from two sources: an added subscription fee equal to half of a user’s subscription price, as well as a 10% levy on non-subscription revenue such as ads. The new bill is a long time coming for UMAW, which formed at the onset of the pandemic in 2020. That October, the labor organization launched an informational campaign called Justice at Spotify to shine a light on the paltry payment provided by streaming services. “It really took us aback how much our information sort of seeped into the general conversation,” recalls Damon Krukowski, a UMAW organizer and musician of Damon & Naomi and former indie stalwart Galaxie 500. The Living Wage for Musicians Act is an extension of that action, crafted over the course of a couple of years with the help of Harvard’s Cyberlaw Clinic.

The bill wades into the nitty-gritty of royalty allocation at the exact time that streamers have been rethinking how they pay artists. The current system through which most streamers dole out payment—including the big cheese, Spotify, which has 236 million paying subscribers—is a pro rata model. Under this format, Spotify’s millions of subscription fees and ad revenue collects into a single pool that is then divided by percentage of an artist’s streams. This year, the company implemented a new twist on this model, requiring a song to receive 1,000 streams before being eligible for royalties. The money from songs that don’t hit that quota will go into the main pool and be apportioned out to tracks that do. Spotify’s change followed the announcement last fall that Universal Music Group and French streamer Deezer worked together on Deezer’s implementation of an “artist-centric” payment model that doubles royalties for opted-in artists with more than 1,000 streams from 500 users every month. (And not everyone is going pro rata—SoundCloud is growing its Fan-Powered Royalties model, which pays artists based on how much a user listens to their music.)

Taken together, these efforts have signaled willingness on streamers’ part to rethink how they’re allocating payments, but for the most part, Krukowski says, musicians are a missing voice in the discussion of new policies. As such, he sees the bill as being about more than just securing adequate compensation; it’s also about getting artists a seat at the table. “Artists have never been involved in or invited to participate in negotiations between the streaming platforms, the digital service providers, and the rights holders,” he says. The absence of artists in negotiations has been a particular source of frustration for musicians amid Universal Music Group’s ongoing fight with TikTok, which saw the world’s largest music company remove its artists’ and songwriters’ music from the platform—in part because it said TikTok’s proposed royalties were insufficient. A federal solution to paying artists like the one described in the Living Wage for Musicians Act isn’t without legal precedent—a point emphasized by UMAW. A series of laws near the turn of the millennium sought to create a system for digital performance revenue to be collected by musicians whose work was featured on satellite radio or internet broadcast radio, which the industry calls noninteractive streaming services.