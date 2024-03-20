Gap’s iconic logo hoodie is about to look a little different

Gap’s logo is looking a little different. The retailer is replacing its iconic three-letter logo with a different three-letter-logo (“PAL”) as part of its new collaboration with the London skatewear brand Palace .

The reimagined logo hoodie is one piece in a new ’90s-inspired collection with Palace that mixes and matches the collaborator’s branding across 55 pieces that include varsity jackets, oxford shirts, windbreakers, and socks. Some of the items swap out the “P” in Gap’s standard serif for Palace’s logo, while others render the Palace logo in Gap’s font or show the Palace mascot Jeremy Duck with a varsity-style letter G. The designers clearly had some fun with this project.

[Image: Palace x Gap]

“We love collaborating with partners like Palace who are able to tap into our heritage and reinvent our product icons in a way that is true to their brand DNA,” Gap President and CEO Mark Breitbard said in a statement announcing the collection. “Palace is playing by their own rules and we are inspired by their craft. This partnership reflects style and skate culture of the moment, and we are excited for customers to experience this unique expression of Gap.”

[Image: Palace x Gap]

In addition to apparel, the collection includes a skateboard and sticker pack. It’s also Palace’s first time designing for kids. The collab-happy Palace partnered last year with the likes of Ugg, Kappa, Barbour, McDonald’s, and others. For founder Lev Tanju, the Gap collaboration is special since he grew up skating in Gap clothes.