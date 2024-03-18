TikTok catapulted Lil Nas X and Oliver Anthony to fame. Now it’s an essential tool for music promotion

For much of the year, TikTok has been on the defensive.
On March 13, the House of Representatives voted to approve a bill that would force the short-form video app to be sold off from its Chinese parent company to non-Chinese owners or face a ban in the United States. The Senate will still have to vote on the legislation, which received broad bipartisan support due to beliefs that TikTok creates risks to national security.
Meanwhile, Universal Music Group, one of the biggest record labels in the world, stopped licensing its music to TikTok at the end of January. Since then, songs by Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and scores of other artists can no longer be used on the platform, while millions of TikTok videos that had incorporated tracks from Universal artists were muted.
Universal Music Group has an estimated 37.5% market share in the music industry, so its songs likely make up a significant portion of the clips used on TikTok prior to the ban.
The record label claims its artists account for a majority of songs on the platform, and therefore Universal artists should be better compensated and have guardrails against the harmful effects of artificial intelligence. TikTok, in its response, has said that it has come to amicable agreements with other record labels and that Universal is being unreasonable to the detriment of the artists it seeks to protect.
In the end, both companies simply want to have a larger piece of the pie.
But each of their interests, I believe, should be secondary to the creators who sustain them. Over the past two decades, as the internet and streaming have disrupted the music industry, wage gains for music professionals have been far more pronounced at the top of the income ladder. However, most composers and performers have seen their income and employment prospects dwindle.