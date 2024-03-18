The rise of China Inc. is crucial to understanding the controversy with TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance

Does the Chinese government have officials inside TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance , pulling the strings? And does the storing of data from the popular social media app outside of China protect Americans?

These questions appear to dominate the current thinking in the U.S. over whether to ban TikTok if its owner, Chinese technology giant ByteDance, refuses to sell the platform.

But in my opinion—forged through 40 years as a scholar of China, its political economy and business—both questions obscure a more interesting point. What’s more, they suggest a crucial misunderstanding of the relationship between state and private enterprise in China.

Simply put, there’s no clear line between the state and society in China in the same way that there is in democracies. The Chinese Communist Party—which is synonymous with the Chinese state—both owns and is the nation. And that goes for private enterprises, too. They operate like joint ventures in which the government is both a partner and the ultimate boss. Both sides know that—even if that relationship isn’t expressly codified and recognizable to outside onlookers.