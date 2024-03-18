How AI messed with our human research, and what we learned

All levels of research are being changed by the rise of artificial intelligence. Don’t have time to read that journal article? AI-powered tools such as TLDRthis will summarize it for you.
Struggling to find relevant sources for your review? Inciteful will list suitable articles with just the click of a button. Are your human research participants too expensive or complicated to manage? Not a problem—try synthetic participants instead.
Each of these tools suggests AI could be superior to humans in outlining and explaining concepts or ideas. But can humans be replaced when it comes to qualitative research?
This is something we recently had to grapple with while carrying out unrelated research into mobile dating during the COVID-19 pandemic. And what we found should temper enthusiasm for artificial responses over the words of human participants.
Encountering AI in our research
Our research is looking at how people might navigate mobile dating during the pandemic in Aotearoa New Zealand. Our aim was to explore broader social responses to mobile dating as the pandemic progressed and as public health mandates changed over time.
As part of this ongoing research, we prompt participants to develop stories in response to hypothetical scenarios.
In 2021 and 2022 we received a wide range of intriguing and quirky responses from 110 New Zealanders recruited through Facebook. Each participant received a gift voucher for their time.