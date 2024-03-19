Puttshack wants to build a mini golf ‘eatertainment’ empire

BY Jeff Beer3 minute read

Mixing funky indoors mini golf with food and booze has been a winning formula for Puttshack since it was founded in 2018 by former Topgolf founders Steven and Dave Joliffe, and Flight Club cofounder Adam Breeden.

Last year, the 17 mini-golf-infused restaurants (4 in the U.K., 13 in the U.S.) averaged $12 million per location. Now, the company is launching a newly-designed concept to both evolve its game options and boost revenue. Debuting at Puttshack’s Addison, Texas location, the Challenge Hole is a private mini golf suite separate from the restaurant’s nine-hole courses, where you can pick from six mini golf games with such names as Sitting Duck, Oscillator, Pinpoint, Tug of War, Survival, and BlockBreaker. [Image: courtesy Puttshack] It’s a bit like a private karaoke-room concept, but the Challenge Hole is still a bit open so groups can enjoy privacy while still soaking in the vibes of the bigger, overall space. Puttshack CEO Joe Vrankin says that while Puttshack’s current nine-hole courses are a “ton of fun,” the team saw an opportunity. “When you get eight people on a single hole, it can get a little bit crowded, and you can drink on the courses, but you can’t eat,” says Vrankin. “So part of our thought process was asking if we could create another guest offering that allows you to do all of that?” The Challenge Hole answers that by using a single hole for playing multiple games—allowing people to play the game and eat and drink all at the same time.

[Photo: courtesy Puttshack] This new concept utilizes optical sensors to straddle physical putting with a digital interface. Instead of putting at a cup at the end of a course, players putt in the direction of a 65-inch digital screen. The idea isn’t just about giving people another playing option at Puttshack, but also a move to help future-proof the brand from hot-cold trend status. Ever since Topgolf exploded in popularity, and especially post-pandemic lockdowns, the combination of entertainment and restaurants has been growing exponentially. Known in the restaurant industry as “eatertainment,” the concepts that focus on sports include pickleball, curling, ping pong, soccer, and surfing. Vrankin, who was Topgolf CEO from 2007 to 2012, says that any new eatertainment venture needs three main components to find long-term success. First, a fun, compelling game; second, that it’s easy to play, and people want to come back and do it again and again; and third, there’s intellectual property protection around to create a barrier of entry.