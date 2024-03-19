Idris Elba wants to build a city of the future on this African island

It’s been a big couple of years for ambitious urban planners. Saudi Arabia wants to build a city in the desert from scratch. California billionaires have their eyes set on the Bay Area. And now actor Idris Elba wants to build a city of the future on an island off the coast of Sierra Leone in West Africa.
What started as an idea to bring a boutique hotel to Sherbro Island has evolved into something bigger. Elba, who’s appeared in films including Avengers: Infinity War and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, cofounded Sherbro Alliance Partners, or SAP, in 2019 with childhood friend Siaka Stevens, whose grandfather was president of Sierra Leone in the 1970s and ’80s. Elba’s father was born in the country.
Their long-term vision is to build an “Afro-dynamic eco-city” that’s resilient to a changing climate, environmentally sustainable, and based on African cultural values and principles, like community and respect for nature, according to SAP.
“It’s a dream, you know, but I work in the make-believe business,” Elba told the BBC. “It’s about being self-reliant, it’s about bringing an economy that feeds itself and has growth potential. I’m very keen to reframe the way Africa is viewed.”
The island, which is about the size of Chicago, already has a community of people (30,000 residents as of 2013, which is the most recent data available). Residents have requested upgrades like renovating schools and the island’s hospital facilities, but SAP’s more ambitious plans include establishing infrastructure for wind and solar energy, developing the island’s southern coast as a world-class beach resort, and building accommodations to potentially house 1 million people.
Last November, SAP entered a partnership with Octopus Energy, a renewable energy company, to build the first-ever wind farm in Sierra Leone. Other partners have signed on too: The master plan and landscape architecture will be handled by Sasaki Associates, a U.S.-based architecture and design firm, and Foster + Partners, the U.K.-based architecture firm behind projects including the Kuwait International Airport and Apple’s work-in-progress London office.
“Never in my lifetime would I have thought I could build the foundation for a new smart city,” Elba said in his BBC interview. “Part of me wants to build that beautiful retirement home for my mum.”