Idris Elba wants to build a city of the future on this African island

It’s been a big couple of years for ambitious urban planners. Saudi Arabia wants to build a city in the desert from scratch. California billionaires have their eyes set on the Bay Area . And now actor Idris Elba wants to build a city of the future on an island off the coast of Sierra Leone in West Africa.

What started as an idea to bring a boutique hotel to Sherbro Island has evolved into something bigger. Elba, who’s appeared in films including Avengers: Infinity War and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, cofounded Sherbro Alliance Partners, or SAP, in 2019 with childhood friend Siaka Stevens, whose grandfather was president of Sierra Leone in the 1970s and ’80s. Elba’s father was born in the country.

Their long-term vision is to build an “Afro-dynamic eco-city” that’s resilient to a changing climate, environmentally sustainable, and based on African cultural values and principles, like community and respect for nature, according to SAP.

“It’s a dream, you know, but I work in the make-believe business,” Elba told the BBC. “It’s about being self-reliant, it’s about bringing an economy that feeds itself and has growth potential. I’m very keen to reframe the way Africa is viewed.”