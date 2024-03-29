TiVo changed how we watched TV—and it’s not done innovating

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

Once upon a time, keeping up with your favorite TV shows meant tuning in at just the right time, week after week. If you had to take a phone call or put a kid to bed while the show was on, tough luck. Viewers were at the mercy of broadcast programmers.

That all changed in 1999 when TiVo introduced the first digital video recorder (DVR), a peripheral hard drive that freed American viewers of network program schedules. With TiVo, you could watch anything you wanted, anytime you wanted—and viewers rejoiced. “TiVo” became a commonly used verb. (“I missed the season finale of The West Wing. Good thing I TiVo’d it!”) It wasn’t long before the company’s game-changing idea became an essential element of every TV manufacturer, cable company, and streamer. But the TiVo story doesn’t end there. As video distribution has evolved over the past two and a half decades, TiVo has evolved along with it, pushing the industry forward, often behind the scenes. In 2010, the company made it possible to browse TV listings on second screens, allowing viewers to continue watching their program while checking out other options. In 2014, TiVo introduced natural voice activation, which allowed users to conduct searches in conversational language, while dynamic metadata provided relevant information and images to drive faster discovery. And in 2018, TiVo’s Next-Gen Platform allowed streamers to take advantage of the same simple—and robust—search capabilities that they’d experienced with cable and satellite providers. “We’ve always been there, touching lives in ways that people may not have even realized,” says Jon Kirchner, CEO of Xperi, TiVo’s parent company. “Now we’ve come out of the back room into the front room, at a critical time when more content is being consumed on more devices and in more environments than ever before.”

UNIQUE PARTNERSHIPS In August 2022, TiVo announced the launch of TiVo OS, a platform that provides the operating system for TV manufacturers. In 2023, Vestel, a leading European consumer electronics manufacturer based in Turkey, produced the first Powered by TiVo smart TVs. One reason TiVo OS has proven so attractive to manufacturers is its unique partnership model. It lets manufacturers, rather than TiVo, brand the viewer experience, which allows them to gain significantly more control over how viewers consume content. TiVo is also built to reward partner adoption and provide the necessary scale to deliver ad-based monetization. “For two companies to truly work together for a common goal is not a common situation in the business world,” says Duygu Badem Uylukcuoglu, Vestel’s chief marketing officer. Three other manufacturers, Japan-based Sharp and China-based Konka and Skyworth, are also on board.

SIMPLIFYING STREAMING Then there’s TiVo’s devotion to optimizing the consumer experience. TiVo OS integrates live TV and streaming services, personalizing the user experience in a way that makes it easy for viewers to find and watch content they’ll enjoy. The company’s rich reserve of data, which includes contextual metadata and insights from more than 30 million households around the world, customizes the viewer’s search and browse experience by considering regional sentiment, time of day, and individual viewing patterns. And its platform-neutral approach isn’t biased toward any one service. For example, say you want to watch a movie starring Harrison Ford. Rather than sifting through five or six different streaming services to see which films they offer featuring the actor, TiVo’s search engine displays them all and tells you where you’ll find them. From there, watching the movie is one click away. Features like this help address the leading criticism raised by viewers in TiVo’s 2023 Q4 Video Trends Report: the ability to find new and relevant content. TiVo OS also boasts a clean, intuitive design with easily readable menus and icons. Its natural voice control allows viewers to navigate screens, control the volume, and search for movies and TV shows in less time than it takes to type out titles on a remote control, just by speaking in their normal voices.

VIDEO TO VEHICLES Now TiVo is expanding its vision from the home to the car. In May 2023, it announced a partnership with BMW to provide in-cabin video streaming. The DTS AutoStage Video Service, Powered by TiVo platform began appearing in BMW 5 Series cars later that year. TiVo was able to deliver solutions to two challenges BMW faced when looking for a streaming partner, says Sebastian Cyppel, senior product owner, entertainment, for BMW Group. “First, Powered by TiVo fits perfectly into our user interface and gives us the freedom to adjust it whenever necessary,” he says. “And second, it fits our hardware, which we design years in advance”—which is unusual to the consumer electronics world. Kirchner envisions drivers accessing the platform’s content in several situations. Some might stream videos while they’re waiting to pick up their kids from school. EV drivers might tune in while they’re charging their cars. “We see cars following the same trend as living rooms: a movement toward more content being consumed and aggregated in more compelling ways,” Kirchner says.