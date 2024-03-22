BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

According to a survey published by Statista Research Department, 52 percent of organizations have employed senior leaders based on their emotional intelligence (EQ) skills. The ability to gain the loyalty of the team you are trying to lead successfully often relies on your willingness to actively listen to the concerns and aspirations of your employees. It’s only then that you’ll be able to access your staff’s support and strengthen the type of team morale that can move companies forward.

To provide some practical examples of what this type of leadership approach looks like, experts from Fast Company Executive Board explain how elevating their EQ has helped them to enhance their team relationships for the better and made them more approachable and trustworthy—a leader that their direct reports respect. 1. ASK THE RIGHT QUESTION TO UNDERSTAND THE SITUATION. Relatability is a large component of my management style. I always look for ways to relate to whomever I’m speaking with by drawing from both my personal and professional experiences and being open and honest about them. If I’m able to relate, then I can develop trust while being able to ask the right questions to truly understand the situation at hand and create the best guidance I can. – Kurt Kaufer, Ad Results Media

2. CREATE A SPACE FOR PEOPLE TO FEEL AND BE HEARD. Emotional intelligence has made me a more approachable leader by enhancing empathy, self-awareness, and communication. It lets me truly connect with my team by understanding their needs and feelings. It’s about being there for them, listening, and creating a space where they feel valued and heard. This heart-to-heart approach builds deep trust and a strong, united team. – Jacob Corlyon, CCMR3 3. STAY OPEN TO RECEIVING CONSTRUCTIVE FEEDBACK.

As I advise my clients, getting real-world feedback—and not sugarcoated, ambiguous input (particularly from client-facing employees)—is crucial for a company to continuously improve. Rather than seeing feedback as a challenge, cultivating emotional intelligence has allowed me to be more mindful of, and grateful for, the gift of authentic feedback, especially from direct reports. – Pat Perdue, Pat Perdue Strategy, Branding, and Influence 4. EMBRACE AND APPLY YOUR DISCOVERED SELF-AWARENESS. EQ is a must for leaders as we foster approachability while our teams are more remote than ever. I count on my EQ to check in with team members by reading their tone and body language, and being vulnerable, open, and honest myself. This presence and authenticity—often found in coaching—builds the trust to share risky ideas, take on new challenges or roles, or communicate directly when under pressure. – Magdalena Nowicka Mook, International Coaching Federation

5. SHARE IDEAS AND CONCERNS TO HUMANIZE YOUR ROLE AND FOSTER TRUST. Leaders with high emotional intelligence truly understand and connect with their team members, while managing their own emotions. I work to acknowledge the feelings and perspectives of the team, fostering a supportive and open environment. This encourages the team to freely share ideas and concerns, and build stronger relationships based on trust—ultimately humanizing the role of leadership. – Nishant Anand, Altais 6. LEARN EACH EMPLOYEE’S LOVE LANGUAGE AND WHAT MAKES THEM TICK.

I invest time in getting to know my team personally and understanding their aspirations, concerns, and motivations. What are their love languages at work? What makes them tick? It has helped me understand my team’s perspectives, feelings, and needs. I listen actively, acknowledge emotions, and support the team to feel understood and valued, creating genuine connections and fostering trust. – Melissa Bell, 2K 7. BE WILLING TO ADDRESS ANY ISSUES OR CHALLENGES YOUR STAFF MEMBERS ARE FACING. Active listening and empathy are two components of emotional intelligence I have used with my direct reports. By being emotionally attuned to their needs and concerns, I create a safe space where they feel comfortable sharing their thoughts and feelings. This allows me to address any issues or challenges they may be facing. I also keep in mind that we are all human beings first. – Paul E. Wolfe, Paul Wolfe

8. SHOW UP WITH POSITIVE, OPTIMISTIC ENERGY IN THE WORKPLACE NO MATTER WHAT. Early in my career, I received some eye-opening feedback from a member of my team. She said, “Shani, when you say the sky is falling, we believe you.” From that moment, I learned how critical self-management is for leaders. Emotions are contagious. If leaders bring positive, optimistic energy to their work, even when times are tough, their teams will have greater engagement and resilience. – Shani Harmon, Stop Meeting Like This 9. COMMIT TO INVESTING IN YOUR STAFF’S WELL-BEING AND SUPPORT THEIR CAREER ASPIRATIONS.

Emotional intelligence has been a focus of my leadership, enabling me to foster trust through genuine care, transparency, and tailored support for each team member’s growth and goals. Committing to investing in their well-being and career aspirations is about building trust and a sense of belonging. It ensures they are not only heard but also positioned to thrive. – Kevin Jones, Celero Commerce 10. AVOID ONLY ADVOCATING FOR YOUR OWN AGENDA WITHOUT CONSIDERING YOUR STAFF’S VIEWPOINTS. Resolving conflict with the emotional intelligence skills of curiosity and listening sends the message that leaders are approachable and trustworthy. If we aim to understand our direct report’s point before advocating for our preferred outcome, we set the stage that it is safe to bring challenging topics to discuss. This results in better business outcomes and more collaboration. – Bonnie Davis, HuWork