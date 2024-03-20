BY Fast Company Executive Board6 minute read

There is much to consider when company leaders begin negotiating and collaborating with local governments to possibly open headquarters in a new or unfamiliar area. It’s not only about understanding the potential target audience, but it’s also about protecting, respecting, and maintaining the workforce and consumer pipeline that already occupies the community.

All brands must be aware of the direct impact and responsibility that comes with settling into the cities they plan to conduct business in worldwide. Here, 16 experts from Fast Company Executive Board offer tips to help business leaders execute their grand opening plans without a hitch—and with the local community’s connection and buy-in. 1. LIVE UP TO AND KEEP YOUR BRAND’S PROMISES. Once a brand makes a promise, it has a responsibility to live and keep that promise for the community it serves, and for the stakeholders investing in their movement. For example, we created SafeHaven to provide clinicians with confidential mental health support. We needed a brand that spoke to what we were offering with a promise we could deliver. Our brand is SafeHaven, and that’s what we provide to the community. – Melina Davis, Medical Society of Virginia

2. CREATE PARTNERSHIPS WITH LOCAL GOVERNMENT TO PROVIDE CULTURAL VALUE. Brands can have a huge impact on the communities in which they choose to reside. Depending on the size of the organization, a brand’s impact can range from increasing the cost of local housing to creating additional traffic. Brands need to work hand-in-hand with their local government to find creative ways in which their presence can be a cultural value-add for their newly adopted home. – Pat Perdue, Pat Perdue Strategy, Branding, and Influence 3. KEEP AN OPEN DIALOGUE TO HELP BOOST THE ECONOMY THROUGH LOCAL EMPLOYMENT.

As a woman of color, I believe brands settling in cities bear a responsibility to uplift communities. Beyond products, they should focus on local employment and support for businesses. Collaborating with community leaders and offering open dialogue are key to having a positive, inclusive impact. Brands must actively contribute to community development, fostering lasting, mutually beneficial relationships. – Maria Alonso, Fortune 206 4. FOCUS ON PHILANTHROPY, VOLUNTEERISM, AND SUSTAINABILITY TO OVERCOME GLOBAL CHALLENGES. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is vital for brands to fulfill community obligations. Through philanthropy, volunteerism, and sustainability, brands address global challenges. Effective CSR involves stakeholder engagement, local needs identification, and value-aligned solutions. Prioritizing CSR builds trust, loyalty, and community commitment, fostering goodwill and relationships. – Scott Syphax, Syphax Strategic Solutions

5. INVEST IN INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS TO IMPROVE TRANSPORTATION AND EDUCATION. Brands benefit by investing in the communities where they settle—beyond direct job creation and supporting local businesses. Responsible brands can invest in infrastructure projects that benefit the community, such as transportation improvements or educational facilities. For example, we have partnered with the University of Sargodha to establish a first-of-its-kind incubation center in Pakistan. – Christine Alemany, i2c Inc. 6. WORKSHOP PRODUCT AND SERVICE IDEAS THROUGH COMMUNITY FEEDBACK.

Working closely with the community around you is more than a business responsibility—it’s an opportunity. The world’s most successful brands are all driven to constantly invent new products and services. Where better to test your new ideas for customers than with the customers who live next door? Not only will your innovation improve through their feedback, but your community will improve as well. – Barry Fiske, Merkle 7. LAUNCH LOCAL INITIATIVES AND IMPROVE ACCESS TO SERVICES. During my time at Nike, Lyft, and Amazon, I’ve seen brands positively impact communities by engaging and investing in them in authentic ways. These brands have managed this by launching local initiatives, improving access to services, and fostering innovation and accessibility, thereby creating a symbiotic relationship that benefits both the brand and the community. When done well, it’s magic. – Isaiah Steinfeld, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

8. CREATE CAMPAIGNS THAT RESPECT AND CELEBRATE DIVERSITY. As brands establish themselves globally, they carry responsibilities to the communities they join. These responsibilities, contingent on factors like size and influence, demand a focus on local and cultural sensitivities. Respecting and celebrating diversity while avoiding potentially offensive actions or campaigns is crucial. – Bryan Murphy, Smartling 9. BE MINDFUL ABOUT HOW CLIMATE CHANGE CAN IMPACT YOUR EMPLOYEES.

Companies expanding globally must positively impact their new communities, particularly in tackling the effects of climate change on their employees. This includes protecting employees from extreme weather events, addressing high insurance costs, and reducing health risks linked to pollution by adopting eco-friendly practices and providing health support and affordable insurance options. – Stela Lupushor, Reframe.Work Inc. 10. MAINTAIN THE CITY’S UNIQUE CULTURE. Every city is owed respect and consideration by those brands that move into them and use their resources: employees and consumers. A brand’s responsibility is to ensure that part of its vision is to positively impact the community through jobs, education, and donations, as well as ensure safety, sustainability, and maintenance of the culture unique to that city. – Larry Brinker Jr., BRINKER

11. BE AUTHENTIC AND INTENTIONAL ABOUT LIFTING EMPLOYEES AND GIVING BACK. Delivering impact to the communities in which we (brands) live and work is the “why” to a brand’s “what.” It is a brand’s responsibility to engage with and support its community, not just with the financial impact of jobs and revenue, but as a member of the “family” to lift up employees and give back. An authentic approach and all-inclusive opportunities can have a ripple effect for generations. – Maggie ONeill, Peppercomm 12. BUILD RELATIONSHIPS WITH OTHER LOCAL BUSINESSES IN YOUR NEW COMMUNITY.

Brands have a responsibility to shop locally. Give other businesses in your community the opportunity to win your business, both big and small. When you build local relationships, you create an economic flywheel that helps you win more business, hire better talent, and grow faster. Encourage your finance and procurement teams to find vendors and partners based locally. – Steve Pruden, Studio Science 13. GET INVOLVED WITH FUNDRAISING AND ‘FRIEND-RAISING’ EFFORTS. People buy from brands that participate and do good in their local community. Consumers are proud when a brand is global but engages locally to support their city and their neighbors and care for the well-being of their customers and employees. It’s a wonderful way to get involved and help the local economy, whether it’s through fundraising or “friend-raising,” and become a “Hometown Hero!” – Jo Ann Herold, Herold Growth Consulting

14. BECOME A BRAND THAT INSPIRES ITS EMPLOYEES TO BECOME BRAND AMBASSADORS. Your brand isn’t about you or your product, but rather the people you serve and the value you create for them. The bottom line is that selfish companies can’t serve! Your brand can be consistent and authentic and still be contextualized for the communities you operate in. Since your employees can be your best brand ambassadors, start by being known as a great employer by your workers and the community. – Jayzen Patria, JP Speakers 15. LAY DOWN ROOTS IN THE COMMUNITY YOU WANT TO BUILD IN.