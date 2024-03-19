Applying the OPEN method can have a transformative impact on how we interact in the workplace

BY Donna Marino and Monique Russell5 minute read

As I sit down to share my story, it’s with a humility that has been hard-earned through an unexpected journey of self-discovery and understanding. My name is Donna Marino (Dr. Donna), and I’ve always considered myself a staunch advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion. I’ve read the books, engaged in the conversations, and preached the importance of DEI practices, especially within the United States. However, a recent encounter challenged me to expand my DEI efforts on a global scale, revealing biases I hadn’t realized I harbored.

The journey began with a simple email exchange. A man from Saudi Arabia responded to a request to participate in a podcast campaign I was organizing. His eagerness to collaborate was immediately met with my skepticism. Past experiences with men from similar regions, who reached out with less than professional intentions, clouded my judgment. I found myself doubting his sincerity, questioning his rapid responses, and, ultimately, allowing my assumptions to dictate my actions. I decided, with advice from my assistant, to put him on a waitlist for the podcast, a decision that was met with understandable frustration on his part. His reaction forced me to confront my biases head-on. After a heart-to-heart with my husband and deep self-reflection, I reached out to apologize, which led to a transformative conversation. The man educated me on the cultural disrespect he felt from the beginning, stemming from an application process that didn’t honor his senior status in his country. This interaction was a stark reminder that DEI is not just about reading books or engaging in conversations within the safety of our own culture. It’s about actively challenging our assumptions, especially when interacting on a global scale. My name is Monique Russell, and I want to share an experience that deepened my understanding of cultural assumptions and their impact on our interactions. This story is not just about a personal revelation but also a lesson in the power of being open-minded and the importance of challenging our preconceived notions.

The journey began with a family trip to New York City. In an effort to empower my children, I had them plan our stay, including choosing our hotel. To my surprise, they selected a hotel in Chinatown, which I did not realize until we arrived. Initially, I was taken aback. I harbored deep-seated beliefs about Chinese attitudes toward Black people, fueled by narratives of racism and exclusion. These assumptions led me to doubt our choice of accommodation, fearing that we would not be welcomed or treated kindly. Despite my reservations, I decided to proceed with the stay, telling myself it would only be for one night if things turned sour. This decision marked the beginning of a transformative experience. From the moment we checked in, the service was nothing short of exceptional. Every request was met with promptness and a level of care that I hadn’t anticipated. I had in the back of my mind that at any time the mistreatment would soon start, but the kindness I received challenged every assumption I made about what our experience would be like. As I interacted with the staff and the environment, my initial skepticism gave way to admiration and respect. I proved myself wrong. It became clear that the narratives I had accepted were not universally true, and my assumptions in this case were unfounded. I didn’t stop there. I inquired about the owners’ ethnicity, confirming they were indeed Chinese, which challenged my rationalizations head-on.

These personal encounters underscore the critical need for DEI efforts to encompass a global perspective. It’s not enough to engage in conversations about emotional intelligence within the confines of our own culture; we must actively challenge our assumptions and embrace the complexities of global cultural interactions. These stories led us to cultivate a practical approach for individuals and organizations alike to decode their assumptions and foster a more inclusive environment. We call this approach OPEN: Observe: Begin by observing your reactions and judgments in diverse settings. Notice how quickly you can default to stereotypes or biases based on someone’s nationality, accent, or appearance.



Begin by observing your reactions and judgments in diverse settings. Notice how quickly you can default to stereotypes or biases based on someone’s nationality, accent, or appearance. Pause: Before acting on your initial judgment, pause to consider the implications of your assumptions. Will it move you closer to connection, or further away from it? This moment of reflection can prevent misunderstandings and foster more meaningful engagements.



Before acting on your initial judgment, pause to consider the implications of your assumptions. Will it move you closer to connection, or further away from it? This moment of reflection can prevent misunderstandings and foster more meaningful engagements. Engage: Engage with others with genuine curiosity and an open heart. In the workplace, this could mean asking colleagues about their cultural practices or perspectives on a project, thereby valuing their unique contributions.



Engage with others with genuine curiosity and an open heart. In the workplace, this could mean asking colleagues about their cultural practices or perspectives on a project, thereby valuing their unique contributions. Navigate: Use these insights to navigate through biases and make conscious decisions that promote inclusivity. For example, in a business setting, when planning a meeting that includes participants from various cultures, consider the timing and format to accommodate different time zones and communication styles. Applying the OPEN method can have a transformative impact on how we conduct business and interact in the workplace. For instance, when leading a diverse team, observing your biases toward certain cultural work ethics allows for a pause to reassess project assignments in a way that leverages each team member’s strengths.



Engaging with team members to understand their individual perspectives and the way they approach their work not only enriches the project but also fosters a culture of inclusivity and respect. Navigating through this process is not easy, and as executive coaches supporting clients all over the world, we recognize significant success when learning is continuous and adaptive. The most important thing we need to realize is that our stories, though personal, carry a universal message: Embracing diversity requires us to challenge our assumptions and approach every interaction with openness and humility.