How a virtual sports car made me rethink the Apple Vision Pro

The 2024 Nissan Z sports coupe is a very sexy car. I know because I recently spent some quality time with one—admiring it from a variety of angles, inspecting its fit and finish, and sitting in the driver’s seat. I didn’t actually drive it, but I had a good excuse: This wasn’t a real car. It was the next big thing, though—an uncannily realistic virtual vehicle, made possible by Apple’s Vision Pro headset and some new software from Nvidia.
Before I tell you more, a few Fast Company tech stories you may not have read yet:
- Does Reddit want to be a meme stock?Facebook and X gave up on news. LinkedIn wants to fill the void
- Roblox launches a $35 million fund for creators—and introduces its answer to TikTok
- Apple’s M3 MacBook Air is beautiful, but why is the company still skimping on storage?
Here at Fast Company, our single biggest editorial project is our annual ranking of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. For this year’s edition, we gave the top spot to Nvidia, the chipmaker that’s as responsible as anyone for fueling the current AI boom. For our package, I spent time with its cofounder and CEO, Jensen Huang, who explained how a company that got its start in 3D graphics more than three decades ago has expanded its ambitions to such powerful effect. You can read that story here.
Calling Nvidia a chipmaker, as I just did, might be accurate, but it’s also incomplete. The company’s success is about the whole stack it’s built: chips, supercomputers based on them, and software that harnesses their power in an array of fields, including entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, and much more. On the software side, these offerings include Omniverse, a cloud platform for creating digital twins of anything in the real world, which can benefit from being simulated, from a retail store to a factory floor to . . . well, a sports car.
On Monday, during Huang’s two-hour keynote at Nvidia’s GTC conference, he announced that Omniverse customers were getting the ability to bring these simulations to the Vision Pro. Onstage, this tidbit flashed by in a torrent of other news. But a few days earlier, I visited Nvidia headquarters to get an extended demo for myself. Even as someone who’s spent a fair amount of time trying out Vision Pro apps, I was dazzled—and found myself taking Apple’s headset seriously as an enterprise-y tool for the first time.
My demo took place in a Nvidia conference room that was spacious enough to hold me, several Nvidia staffers, and the digital Nissan Z without feeling overcrowded. Historically, promotional imagery associated with AR and VR has often overhyped the the state of the technology. In this case, the opposite was true: the stock image Nvidia released of the Vision Pro app in use, which shows the car constrained inside a virtual frame, doesn’t remotely convey the remarkable experience I got by strapping on the headset.
I knew the vehicle was being generated on tiny screens in front of my eyes, but the effect of it being parked in front of me was so overwhelming that I carefully stepped around it rather than walking right through it, as I could have done. The car’s paint job glistened. The carpeting inside the trunk was fuzzy. The level of detail was so obsessive that the fine print embossed on the tires was legible, along with a tiny depiction of the Michelin Man.