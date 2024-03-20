How a virtual sports car made me rethink the Apple Vision Pro

BY Harry McCracken5 minute read

The 2024 Nissan Z sports coupe is a very sexy car. I know because I recently spent some quality time with one—admiring it from a variety of angles, inspecting its fit and finish, and sitting in the driver’s seat. I didn’t actually drive it, but I had a good excuse: This wasn’t a real car. It was the next big thing, though—an uncannily realistic virtual vehicle, made possible by Apple’s Vision Pro headset and some new software from Nvidia.

On Monday, during Huang’s two-hour keynote at Nvidia’s GTC conference, he announced that Omniverse customers were getting the ability to bring these simulations to the Vision Pro. Onstage, this tidbit flashed by in a torrent of other news. But a few days earlier, I visited Nvidia headquarters to get an extended demo for myself. Even as someone who’s spent a fair amount of time trying out Vision Pro apps, I was dazzled—and found myself taking Apple’s headset seriously as an enterprise-y tool for the first time. My demo took place in a Nvidia conference room that was spacious enough to hold me, several Nvidia staffers, and the digital Nissan Z without feeling overcrowded. Historically, promotional imagery associated with AR and VR has often overhyped the the state of the technology. In this case, the opposite was true: the stock image Nvidia released of the Vision Pro app in use, which shows the car constrained inside a virtual frame, doesn’t remotely convey the remarkable experience I got by strapping on the headset. I knew the vehicle was being generated on tiny screens in front of my eyes, but the effect of it being parked in front of me was so overwhelming that I carefully stepped around it rather than walking right through it, as I could have done. The car’s paint job glistened. The carpeting inside the trunk was fuzzy. The level of detail was so obsessive that the fine print embossed on the tires was legible, along with a tiny depiction of the Michelin Man.

