Facebook and X gave up on news. LinkedIn wants to fill the void

Large online platforms have largely given up on the news business. Meta finally removed its dedicated tools for news publishers. Google is experimenting with removing the news tab from search results. AI chatbots are eating the last remaining ways that publishers can drive traffic to their sites. And Elon Musk, the owner of X, the site formerly known as Twitter, spends most of his days railing against the mainstream media.

All of this has led to some pretty serious soul-searching among America’s journalists. Is the future email newsletters? Will podcasts save the news? Does everything need to be short vertical video now? Well, here’s a question that it might be time to start asking: What about LinkedIn?

Let’s first get the obvious out of the way: LinkedIn has never been a particularly sexy online platform. Yes, it has a huge number of users—its site currently boasts about a billion across hundreds of countries. But it’s less clear how many of them are actively using it on a daily basis to read and share content. A spokesperson for LinkedIn tells me that more than 100 million members are interacting with content in their feeds every week.

When its users are creating and engaging with public content on its main feed, it also tends to be somewhat different from what you might see opening up, say, X or Threads. A LinkedIn account is tied to your work history and, assumedly, your real identity, which means LinkedIn posts tend to oscillate between bland and deeply unhinged. In 2017, the latter, a capitalist stream of consciousness posting popular with the site’s business-centric super-posters, was nicknamed “broetry.” That culture is not nearly as prominent on the platform as it used to be—much of it spread to X during the 2020 crypto bull market (back when it was still known as Twitter)—but there’s still a general HR-friendly, work-safe vibe to the whole place.