What would a sale of TikTok actually look like?

The House voted this week to force TikTok’s parent company to sell the massively popular short-form video app, or face a U.S. ban. But a sale is most likely long off and could prove difficult for both owner, ByteDance, and Washington, D.C.

The bill, called the “Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act,” goes to the Senate next, where its fate is unclear. Senate lawmakers have indicated they’ll move more slowly after the bill’s breakneck speed through the House. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has been noncommittal on whether he’d bring forward the bill and said he will consult with relevant committee chairs. That said, if Congress passes the measure, it’ll go to President Joe Biden’s desk to sign (which he said he would do).

There are a ton of lingering questions. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s the argument for a sale?

Certain politicians are deeply concerned about the national security implications over Chinese ownership of the highly popular app. The app has about 170 million U.S. users alone. The fear is that China could access U.S. users’ data or influence opinions by seeding content through the platform.