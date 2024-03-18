Black women in academia face adversity. It can negatively impact their health

These are the themes that emerged when I invited nine Black women to chronicle their professional experiences and relationships with colleagues as they earned their PhDs at a public university in the Midwest. I featured their writings in to get my PhD in curriculum and instruction.

The women spoke of being silenced.

“It’s not just the beating me down that is hard,” one participant told me about constantly having her intelligence questioned. “It is the fact that it feels like I’m villainized and made out to be the problem for trying to advocate for myself.”