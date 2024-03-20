BY Fast Company Executive Board7 minute read

For the past decade or longer, the term “brand marketing” has taken on a life of its own. People now realize that it’s not just about a material product or service; “brand marketing” is also tied directly to the individual who is trying to launch or further themselves in the marketplace overall, and not just with any particular company affiliation. In an unstable economy with massive layoffs, it’s all about the person and the next steps they want to take in life—especially as it relates to their personal passion, mission, and goals.

Here, 19 Fast Company Executive Board members each share their advice with individuals who aspire to elevate their personal and professional branding to become a powerful thought leader who creates and delivers highly impactful, memorable presentations through the stories they share with others—during the workday or after hours. 1. DEMONSTRATE PASSION THROUGH YOUR UNIQUE, PERSONAL, AUTHENTIC STORY. Whether you are presenting to a small or large group, telling a story you have personally experienced while connecting it to your presentation is a game changer. By connecting with your audience, you will not only elevate yourself, but you will also elevate them. Personal stories will demonstrate your passion while making it feel unique and, most importantly, authentic. – Yusuf Qasim, Zelis

2. FOCUS ON INNOVATION. To elevate your branding and become a thought leader, focus less on becoming a thought leader and more on innovating within your field. Discover and develop unique insights, share your journey, and offer novel solutions. Your authentic stories will naturally engage people and position you as a thought leader whose presentations leave a lasting impact. – Bharani Rajakumar, Transfr 3. SHOW PEOPLE WHO YOU ARE ON THE INSIDE.

Vulnerability is key. If you want to become a thought leader, you must learn to become vulnerable. You need to be comfortable letting people into your life so that they feel a connection to you even if they’ve never met you. Telling a great story is only good for a single post. If you want someone to truly subscribe, you need them to take an interest in you as a person. –Danny Lohrfink, Wealth 4. OWN YOUR BRAND’S DIGITAL FOOTPRINT BY EDUCATING OTHERS. The key to elevating your personal and professional branding lies in owning your life brand, aka your digital footprint. This goes beyond simply engaging with your community; it’s about providing value by sharing your knowledge, skills, and expertise. By authentically connecting with others online and in person, you can cultivate confidence in your abilities as a thought leader in your field. – Irina Soriano, Seismic

5. UNDERSTAND HOW YOUR STORY RELATES TO OTHERS. For any of my clients who want to elevate their impact through storytelling, which is 80 percent of my clients, my advice is to have a clear understanding of how your story relates to the overall brand value. For example, if your brand value is delivering efficiency, your story wants to be a compelling one about the impact and cost of inefficiency, and then the positive impact of creating efficiency. – Pat Perdue, Pat Perdue Strategy, Branding, and Influence 6. WORK WITH A CONTENT CREATOR TO FRAME YOUR STORY.

Most executives don’t have time to think through the nuances of their personal or professional branding, but the details are important. While you’re the best person to share your story, the most realistic approach to make headway is to work with a professional content creator who can represent you in your best light. Record yourself or do an interview call on a subject and let them handle refinement! – Maddy Osman, The Blogsmith 7. IMPROVE YOUR STORYTELLING SKILLS. Practice makes perfect (or at least better). Storytelling is an incredible art form, but it’s also a skill that must be honed. I’ve loved studying the art of storytelling, putting theory into practice as much as possible, and asking for feedback along the way. Don’t forget to be authentic; the most memorable and impactful storytellers have discovered and amplified their unique voices. – Kelsey Behringer, Packback

8. CREATE MEMORABLE EXPERIENCES THAT WILL ALSO ENTERTAIN. To become a powerful thought leader, master the art of innovation, demonstration, and storytelling in your presentations. Innovation offers original insights and first-of-its-kind experiences that challenge the status quo. Demonstration shows real-world examples and evidence that support your point of view. Storytelling engages, entertains, and educates your audience, making memorable experiences. – Val Vacante, dentsu 9. NURTURE YOUR SUPER FANS FIRST.

If you are trying to be something to everyone, you’re really serving no one! Focus on who your super fans are right now (i.e., the people who already love your advice, insights, and recommendations). Create “Audience Avatar” profiles to identify their wants, needs, and cares. Then, define how you will uniquely add value for them. Then design a plan to “SuperServe” them and others like them in all that you do. – Jayzen Patria, JP Speakers 10. BE OPEN TO EXPERIMENTATION. Embrace the power of wandering. Cultivate a willingness to experiment. Wandering is not random; it is guided by a deep conviction that the result is significant enough to be a little messy and tangential. Embrace a mindset of continuous improvement. Learn from every interaction, gather feedback, and iterate your storytelling and delivery to enhance your impact. – Steve Anderson, Catalyit LLC

11. BACK YOUR STORY WITH DATA-DRIVEN INSIGHTS. Stories stick. So whether you lead with a unique fact or tell a story about an incredible event, offering a memorable story backed by data-driven insights can pull your audience in and help them think about how their own experience relates. Take tough questions head-on and answer them using personal experiences and case studies that reinforce your message and allow viewers to relate. – Karen Budell, Totango 12. TALK ABOUT HOW YOU OVERCAME FAILURES.

Level with the audience by sharing anecdotes about challenging times when you had to navigate failed strategies, and how you used those learning experiences to find success. You should also always be able to answer the “so what” questions, which can easily prove why your knowledge is credible. You can do so by simply sharing real examples and client success stories that are backed up by data. – Misty Larkins, Relevance 13. DEEPEN YOUR KNOWLEDGE AND STAY CURRENT. Continuous storytelling is essential for maintaining relevance and impact. To ensure your content remains authoritative, authentic, and insightful, deepen your knowledge in your field. Additionally, staying current with industry trends through continuous learning is vital. Such foundational expertise enables you to craft content and stories that truly resonate. –Goran Paun, ArtVersion

14. USE SOCIAL MEDIA, BLOGS, AND PUBLIC SPEAKING TO BUILD YOUR BRAND AND GATHER FEEDBACK. To elevate your personal and professional brand as a thought leader, focus on honing your storytelling skills to create engaging and memorable presentations. Understand your target audience to tailor stories to resonate with them. Use social media, blogs, and public speaking to build your brand. Consistently seek feedback and continue learning to refine your approach and increase your impact. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC 15. PREPARE FOR YOUR INFLECTION POINTS AS IF YOU WERE TELLING THE STORY AT A DINNER PARTY.

Think about a dinner party and the inflection points and emotions you convey when telling a story. This way, the listener feels like they were there. Now, take that passion and put it into what and how you tell a story in the work environment. When people hear that type of story being told with passion, direction, and conviction, it will boost your personal and professional brand stock. People lean in. – Kristi Melani, Telesign 16. GET TO THE POINT QUICKLY. Cut the backstory. Get to the heart of the story with minimum context. If you get to speak for five minutes, limit the context setting to 30 seconds. And if you speak for one hour, your backstory should be no more than five minutes. If this feels impossible, watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel or other standup comedians for inspiration. – Theresa Neil, Guidea

17. COMMIT TO PUTTING IN THE REAL WORK. At the end of the day, you need to put in the work. This means spending significant time in an area to become an expert—that way you’ll have a story to tell. This gives you a platform you can then use to elevate yourself. But even then, the work remains. You need to create content and build your network. This takes time and effort. – Rio Longacre, Slalom Consulting 18. MAKE THE AUDIENCE A PART OF YOUR STORY.