This one comment from Tim Cook just cost Apple $490 million

When you’re the CEO of a multibillion-dollar corporation, your words have weight. As Apple chief executive Tim Cook just found out, they can also have a price—$61 million per word, to be exact.

Six years after Cook made comments that a class-action lawsuit alleged were misleading, the tech company this week reached a $490 million settlement to put the matter to bed. The lawsuit claimed Cook concealed falling demand for iPhones in China, and that the misrepresentations could have easily led investors to misjudge the value of the stock.

It started on November 1, 2018, when Cook told investors on an analyst call that although the company was experiencing challenges in countries such as Brazil, India, Russia, and Turkey, where currencies had weakened, he asserted that he “would not put China in that category.”

Just a few days after the call, the company told its suppliers to limit production.