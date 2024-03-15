St. Patrick’s Day deals: Go green and get free things from these brands all weekend

This Sunday, March 17, is St. Patrick’s Day. But instead of finding a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, how about tons of deals. See the brands offering promotions, below:

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering a free green O’riginal Glazed doughnut from March 15 through March 17—but you’ll have to dress the part. Customers who wear green can get one doughnut per visit, per day at the doughnut maker’s 377 stores and drive-throughs around the country. Details here.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is also encouraging customers to get in theme, with a free classic cookie to all guests wearing green who make an in-store purchase between March 15 and March 17. The late-night cookie provider is also celebrating the holiday with the release of two limited-time cookies: the Irish Potato Classic and the Pot O’ Gold Dipper. Details here.

Burger King

Feeling lucky? With a $1 purchase and participation in the Burger King’s Million Dollar Whopper Contest, Royal Perks loyalty program members can get a free Whopper anytime until March 17.