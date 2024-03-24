What you can learn about Elon Musk from the movie he helped produce almost 20 years ago

BY Joe Berkowitz9 minute read

“Few people on this planet know what it is to be truly despised,” says Nick Naylor, the tobacco lobbyist at the center of 2005’s Thank You for Smoking. Nearly 20 years after the film’s release, Elon Musk, who many don’t realize was one of its executive producers, has come to know the feeling well.

Along with four others from the so-called PayPal Mafia—Musk, Peter Thiel, Max Levchin, and Mark Woolway—Sacks produced the film. He was the only one of the group to take a creatively hands-on role. Although Musk’s involvement appears limited to a financial stake, a brief cameo, and a more utilitarian cameo from his private jet, the film seems right up the alley of his 2024 incarnation. It’s not because Musk is a fan of smoking (he isn’t—though he did infamously smoke a joint on Joe Rogan’s podcast), or even that he can identify with someone having an adversarial relationship with a Democratic senator from Vermont, like the one William H. Macy plays in the film. No, it’s that the entire cynical-bordering-on-nihilistic outlook of Thank You for Smoking plays like something Musk would react to right now with a string of ROFL emojis. Debate me, you coward The lobbyist character, Nick Naylor, is introduced in the film on the set of a talk show, alongside a Health and Human Services flak and a 15-year old smoker diagnosed with cancer. During this appearance, our hero manages to turn the tables on the HHS rep, accusing him of hoping that the teenager will die so that his department’s budget increases—directing the studio audience’s ire like an orchestra conductor. As Naylor explains to his young son later, the way to win an argument is not by convincing one’s opponent of anything—it’s by convincing whoever may be watching. Musk appears similarly enamored with the spectacle of public debate.

Expand to continue reading ↓