What you can learn about Elon Musk from the movie he helped produce almost 20 years ago

“Few people on this planet know what it is to be truly despised,” says Nick Naylor, the tobacco lobbyist at the center of 2005’s Thank You for Smoking. Nearly 20 years after the film’s release, Elon Musk, who many don’t realize was one of its executive producers, has come to know the feeling well.
“I have no problem being hated. Hate away,” Musk told Andrew Ross Sorkin during last November’s DealBook Summit. His remarks came as advertisers were fleeing the Musk-owned social media platform, X, following his endorsement of an antisemitic post claiming Jewish groups have long pushed “hatred against whites.” Until embarrassingly recent days, some still considered Musk’s political views elusive. That is no longer the case. He now openly feasts on a media diet of far-right bloggers and acts as customer support on X for the controversial @LibsofTikTok account. But while Musk once managed to fly under the radar as a mostly apolitical tech tycoon, the worldview of Thank You for Smoking seems to have a lot in common with the Tesla founder’s personal POV today.
Shortly after eBay acquired PayPal in late 2002 for $1.5 billion, the company’s then-COO David Sacks sought to use some of that windfall to break into the film business. He came across the screenplay for Thank You for Smoking, based on a novel by chief speechwriter for President George H.W. Bush, Christopher Buckley. It’s the story of a tobacco lobbyist, eventually played by Aaron Eckhart, working to get cigarettes into cinemas as stealth product placement, while fending off attacks from the media and the U.S. government. Sacks was smitten.
“In any other movie, the main character, this spin doctor, would be the villain,” he told Forbes in 2006, “but in this movie he is defending our freedom, defending our devices against priggishness.”
Along with four others from the so-called PayPal Mafia—Musk, Peter Thiel, Max Levchin, and Mark Woolway—Sacks produced the film. He was the only one of the group to take a creatively hands-on role. Although Musk’s involvement appears limited to a financial stake, a brief cameo, and a more utilitarian cameo from his private jet, the film seems right up the alley of his 2024 incarnation. It’s not because Musk is a fan of smoking (he isn’t—though he did infamously smoke a joint on Joe Rogan’s podcast), or even that he can identify with someone having an adversarial relationship with a Democratic senator from Vermont, like the one William H. Macy plays in the film. No, it’s that the entire cynical-bordering-on-nihilistic outlook of Thank You for Smoking plays like something Musk would react to right now with a string of ROFL emojis.
Debate me, you coward
The lobbyist character, Nick Naylor, is introduced in the film on the set of a talk show, alongside a Health and Human Services flak and a 15-year old smoker diagnosed with cancer. During this appearance, our hero manages to turn the tables on the HHS rep, accusing him of hoping that the teenager will die so that his department’s budget increases—directing the studio audience’s ire like an orchestra conductor. As Naylor explains to his young son later, the way to win an argument is not by convincing one’s opponent of anything—it’s by convincing whoever may be watching.
Musk appears similarly enamored with the spectacle of public debate.