NASA is on its way to Venus after all. Here’s what to know about the launch

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

A little under a year ago, it looked like Venus might be off the table for NASA. President Biden’s budget request for 2024 severely reduced funding for the mission, putting it in a “deep freeze.” Today, though, the space agency is once again all systems go for an exploration of one of Earth’s closest neighbors.

The VERITAS (Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography, and Spectroscopy) mission is back on the schedule, with only a slight delay, the result of some budget shuffling and some very intense lobbying. The space agency now plans to send a spacecraft to Venus as early as 2031, a few years later than its original plan to launch in 2027. What changed—and what are the upsides of going to Venus at all? Here’s what you need to know. Why was the mission to Venus put on hold? In 2022, an independent review found institutional problems at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. That impacted several missions, including VERITAS. The space agency’s budget request for 2024 only earmarked $1.5 million for the Venus exploration, which was seen as a quiet cancellation of the mission.

The scientific community loudly protested the decision, launching a social media campaign to save VERITAS and prompting The Planetary Society to issue a statement describing the VERITAS delay as “uncalled-for.” Despite receiving a budget that was nearly $500 million less than it got in 2023, NASA listened to those protests and let the VERITAS team know this week that it was moving ahead with the mission. What will the Venus mission study? VERITAS hopes to produce high-resolution radar maps of the surface of Venus for the first time. Scientists are curious to know what current geological processes are happening on the planet and will also be looking for evidence that there is (or was) water on the planet. The VERITAS maps were expected to help another NASA mission to Venus called DAVINCI (Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble gasses, Chemistry, and Imaging), which would probe the planet’s clouds and attempt to reach the planet’s surface. NASA says that mission is still a go.

Expand to continue reading ↓