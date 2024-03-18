Draymond Green and Carmelo Anthony aren’t afraid to laugh at themselves

BY Jeff Beer2 minute read

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green walks into a diner and starts a livestream for his podcast. “Choices are amazing, aren’t they?” says Green. “One minute you’re making all the right ones and everyone loves you. Then you make a bad one. Then a good one. A regrettable choice. Then another questionable choice. Soon you’re left with just one choice: And that’s to grow.”

https://youtu.be/AHGYYlT3UyM?si=lh-K-UdHikWdt40M It’s not a real livestream for Green’s very real podcast, but a funny new AT&T ad for March Madness that not-so-subtly acknowledges a few issues Green has faced this season. The four-time NBA champ was suspended for 12 games in December for hitting Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a game. Green says that he’s proud of the ad because it doesn’t hide from who he is, and ties perfectly into the brand’s message of wanting fans to “connect to the madness” of the NCAA tournament. “There’s no shortage of knowledge of what I’ve gone through this year,” Green tells Fast Company. “When you say the words ‘connect to the madness,’ those words ring so true to me in terms of where I’m at in my career, how I’m going about my business, and how they’re connected. The madness is still there, and yeah, I play with the same intensity, but I’m being connected to myself, my teammates, and the game in a different light. This spot couldn’t have been better. It doesn’t hide from what’s transpired, but finds the positive in it.” The AT&T March Madness campaign, created with agency BBDO, consists of six different ads and also features NBA stars Jalen Brunson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Chad Holmgren, the WNBA’s Sabrina Ionescu, and USC’s JuJu Watkins—as well as March Madness legends like Candace Parker and Carmelo Anthony.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

CBS and Warner Brothers Discovery are reportedly already sold out of broadcast ad inventory, and expect it to be the highest ad revenue tournament yet, surpassing last year’s $1 billion. March Madness, like any major sports playoff season, is a major advertising moment not only because of the sheer size of the audience, but also because these ads are played over and over, with fans seeing them constantly. One of the best ways to navigate that is through humor, and AT&T vice-president of marketing Marc Burns says that the brand’s goal wasn’t just to be funny, but funny in a way that is true to the featured players’ personalities. “Fans want to see the ‘real people’ behind these stars in relatable situations, so we really leaned into the backstories of these athletes and their connection to college basketball,” says Burns. With Anthony, we get a hilarious throwback to the 2003 NBA draft, which is infamous for boxy fashion choices of the year’s top basketball prospects. In “Boxy Boys,” Anthony is with fellow ’03 draftees Kendrick Perkins and TJ Ford, and his sartorial advice comes into question.