Every new manager should focus on this crucial factor (and it’s not strictly collaboration)

BY Priya Singh4 minute read

Collaboration is often lauded as the ultimate workplace virtue, so it’s crucial to ask: Are we just cooperative and sharing information, or are we rowing in the same direction and truly synchronized in planning our journey toward success?

Across all sectors and levels, “working together” is deeply embedded in business culture. A revealing 2022 MIT Sloan School of Business study shows that nearly three-quarters of professionals dedicate over 40% of their work time—equivalent to two full working days a week—to collaborative activities. If we’re spending so much time working together, are we truly achieving extraordinary outcomes? Or should our ambitions extend beyond the realm of collaborative effort? This is where the subtle yet significant shift toward alignment comes into play.

Sticking with the rowing analogy: Alignment is akin to each rower stroking in rhythm, planning the race strategy together, and anticipating every move. In other words, an aligned team has been intimately involved in designing a strategy every step of the way rather than just getting collective buy-in around the final destination. So much so that every rower is fully attuned, knowing when to speed up, when to conserve energy, and how each member’s diverse role contributes to the end goal. For a new leader, attaining this level of alignment can b e daunting, in teams with diverse personalities, in cross-functional settings, or in highly matrixed organizations. The differences in viewpoints and skills can initially seem like obstacles, but with the right mindset and approach, these differences can be leveraged as strengths. Here’s a straightforward, three-step guide to ensure that your team is not just collaborating but genuinely aligned. Elevate 1:1s with your team At first glance, the idea that individual interactions through well-structured 1:1 meetings are key to aligning a team might seem somewhat counterintuitive.

One of the primary objectives of these meetings should be to clarify each person’s role in achieving overarching team goals, bridging the gap between day-to-day tasks and the organization’s ultimate vision. Articulating how their work contributes to top-level goals also helps team members see the value in their efforts and reinforces a sense of common purpose. Each 1:1 should involve probing questions about their interactions with other team members. These conversations provide a private space for individuals to express themselves and receive tailored feedback and guidance on aligning and working effectively with others. Utilize regular “alignment labs“ A complement to regular 1:1 meetings is the implementation of team alignment meetings, which I call “alignment labs.” In contrast to conventional team meetings that typically focus on status updates and routine reports, Alignment labs are interactive sessions crafted to align team members on larger goals, acknowledging both the progress made and the challenges that lie ahead.

The structure of these labs should be versatile and encompass a range of activities, from in-depth thematic analyses, like examining the impact of recent market trends, to dynamic brainstorming sessions aimed at tackling new challenges. One segment of the alignment labs I’ve found particularly useful is what my team calls our “VL” (it’s short for the vomit list). This is where the team collectively “spills” everything on their minds onto a whiteboard: ongoing projects, new initiatives, looming challenges, or emerging opportunities. It’s a space where every aspect of our shared goals or projects is laid bare. This practice goes beyond traditional brainstorming. It’s an exercise in collective catharsis as part of our strategic planning. As we navigate an array of topics, we collaboratively determine what requires prioritization, what can be set aside, and how best to approach unexpected hurdles. This not only helps in crafting clear, strategic priorities but also serves as a therapeutic process for the team. It clears mental clutter, fosters a spirit of camaraderie, and enhances problem-solving capabilities.

Embrace the challenger spirit In team meetings, I encourage everyone to challenge norms, helping to drive change and spark innovation by prioritizing progress over politeness. Questioning popular ideas, challenging the status quo, and articulating difficult truths encourages a culture of honest dialogue and moves teams and organizations forward. Cultivating this challenger spirit requires a blend of empathy and assertiveness. Leaders must listen actively but also debate and question ideas. This approach involves constructively challenging the status quo. It’s not about confrontation but about nurturing open, honest dialogue that moves the organization forward, promoting diverse viewpoints and critical thinking. The challenger spirit ensures strategies are not just agreeable but also effective and robust. Collaboration is a commendable and necessary aspect of teamwork. But strategic alignment that truly propels teams towards remarkable success. As new leaders, your journey involves more than just ensuring everyone is collaborative. It’s about instilling a deeper understanding of the shared vision and the collective strategy. This approach paves the way for breakthroughs and innovations that are both extraordinary and impactful.