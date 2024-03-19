March Madness 2024: How to watch the NCAA tournament live without cable

BY Shannon Cudd2 minute read

It’s the most wonderful time of year for college basketball fans: March Madness. On Selection Sunday, 68 teams were announced by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). These teams will be playing in single elimination to crown themselves the men’s or women’s NCAA Division I basketball champions. Here’s what to know and how to watch:

What is the schedule for March Madness 2024? This tournament dates back to 1939 but has undergone many changes over the years. On the men’s side, March Madness 2024 games begin today with the two of the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. The women get started tomorrow. The First Four is made up of the four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers and the four lowest-seeded at-large teams. Once the final 64 teams are determined, the next round of games for men will take place on March 21 and 22 with women following on March 22 and 23.

The championship game for women takes place on Sunday, April 7, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, while the men play on Monday, April 8, at the State Farm Arena in Phoenix. You can find the full 2024 March Madness men’s schedule here and the full women’s schedule here. Who are the favorite teams? Going into the men’s tournament, UConn Huskies are a favorite to win. They are defending champions, after all. Pundits also have their eyes on the Houston Cougars, who had an impressive season that included a nine-game winning streak.

On the women’s side, the South Carolina Gamecocks are the team to beat. Because of an altercation in a previous game against LSU, center Kamilla Cardoso will have to sit out the first-round game. No doubt the Iowa Hawkeyes with their not-so-secret weapon, Caitlin Clark, will put up a fight to win it all as well. Where can I watch the 2024 March Madness games? Men’s games are divided up between networks. You can catch them on CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV. (The latter three are owned by Turner.) Women’s games will be aired on ESPN and ABC.



Cord-cutters can turn to live-TV streaming services to watch the games, but things might get a little confusing with all the different networks. For the men’s games : YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV carry CBS and the three Turner networks. Max is also offering live streams of the games for a monthly price.

: YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV carry CBS and the three Turner networks. Max is also offering live streams of the games for a monthly price. For the women’s games: YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo carry ABC and ESPN. If you’re going to piecemeal it, you can also stream the CBS games on Paramount+ with a Showtime add-on.