If you’ve been online at all this month you’ve probably come across at least one conspiracy theory about princess Kate Middleton’s whereabouts.

They range from brilliantly nonsensical (that she’s been filming for the reality singing competition The Masked Singer), to wildly elaborate (that she’s quietly donated an organ to King Charles), to hair-raising (that Prince Williams is somehow involved in some sort of foul play).

The Princess of Wales has not been seen since late 2023, and inconsistent public statements and photos from Kensington Palace of Middleton—including one proven to be doctored—have only fueled more speculation and public frenzy.

Because the Royal Family has historically shrouded their personal affairs in secrecy and controlled their narratives in the British press, we may never know what really happened to Middleton. The real scandal, Royals enthusiasts and content creators tell Fast Company, is the Monarchy’s outdated approach to technology.