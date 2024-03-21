These 3 factors can help you speak up at work

BY Elaine Lin Hering6 minute read

Whether it’s a weekly team meeting, a one-on-one with your boss, or a new interaction with a client, making sure our voices are heard and knowing how best to speak up can be hard. But doing the work to find our voice is just the start. We also need to understand, practically, how to speak up. By using substance, relationship, and process as cheat codes, we can figure out how to use our voices in ways that are both additive to groups and authentic to ourselves.

In the 1980s, my colleagues at the Harvard Negotiation Project noted that each negotiation is the confluence of three different dimensions: substance, relationship, and process. We are simultaneously negotiating the substance (what), the relationship (who), and the process (how). Failing to pay attention to any of these dimensions means that we’re missing out on a key factor that can shape the outcome of the negotiation. The dimensions have long provided a framework for mediators to hold the space for difficult conversations by tending to the relationship and managing the process in a way that most individuals don’t. What I’ve discovered in figuring out how to use my own voice and coaching others to use theirs is that these dimensions also serve as levers for voice. Substance, process, and relationship can serve as a mental model for using our voices, especially when we question what we have to add. In short, if you don’t see yourself as the expert on the topic of conversation (substance), you still have two more ways to impact the conversation. The levers provide a mental shortcut for thinking about where and how you join the conversation and are fundamentally able to shape the conversation.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Substance Substance is what we’re talking about. Whether discussing what we’re going to have for dinner, revenue projections for the quarter, or the technical specifications of a project, the substance is what we typically think of as the topic of conversation. The most common reasons people give for not saying what they think about a topic include not being the subject matter expert, feeling underqualified, and not wanting to create conflict. While it makes sense that we might tread lightly on topics we don’t consider our expertise, to dismiss or deny our perspective simply on those grounds means that we miss out on what we each bring when it comes to the substance. We each have perspective and insight to add, even if we don’t see ourselves as the subject matter expert. If you’re doubting whether you have standing to speak on the substance, you can zero in on what you might add by asking and answering two questions for yourself:

Relationship If substance is the what, relationship is the who— who is involved, how each person is feeling treated, the level of trust, and how people are impacted by each other. Sometimes, relationships are the heart of the matter. Relationship is whether we feel connected to or alienated by the people we care about, whether we feel respected and accepted, and whether the boundaries we have feel healthy. Relationship is core to having social capital, defined as the benefits one gets because of who you know, that contributes to better overall organizational performance. Relationship is what’s implicated when someone turns off their camera during the video people can’t see how enraged they are or how Engineering is going to react to the latest pivot. Relationship is all the people dynamics that are the pain point for most managers, the key reason people daydream of having a different family or friends. To put a finer point on it, relationship is why 65 percent of startups fail because of cofounder conflict, and about half of marriages globally end in divorce or separation.4 And it makes sense—as we’re focused on paying the bills, figuring out our taxes, making sure there’s food on the table, trying to keep kids and pets alive and out of trouble, tending to someone’s emotions, ego, and needs is often the last thing we want to do. We often fail to tend to a relationship. But it also means that the relationship is a powerful lever for voice. In any aspect of our lives, tending to relationship by anticipating, understanding, and solving for how the people involved feel heads off additional complexity and builds toward the dignity we crave. We can add our voice by asking the following questions, out loud or to ourselves, to make observations: Who is left out? How are people feeling? Who is engaged? Who is disengaged? What is building or reducing trust? Who has been silent? Who might feel silenced? Tending to the human reactions and tendencies in any dynamic allows us to surface issues, air grievances, and problem solve sooner. Paying attention to relationship also allows you to use your voice to disrupt bias and cultivate the emotional culture of your family, community, or company.

advertisement

Process If substance is what, and relationship is who, process is how. Process is all about how we go about work, love, and life. Process is whether there’s an agenda for the meeting; whether and what is communicated before, during, and after a meeting; whether communication happens in real time or asynchronously, what medium we’re using, who initiates and decides. Process is what mediators are specifically hired to manage, so people can focus on the substance and relationship. How are done has a huge impact on how people feel and what gets done. Process is the underrated lever for voice– and it isn’t just for the workplace. I can’t count the number of times that my loved ones and I were trying to figure out logistics for the weekend (substance). We’re texting back and forth with typos trying to get through to each other (process). The answer is rarely to push forward, but to acknowledge that we’re all wiped (relationship), and suggest we sleep on it and pick up the conversation in the morning (process), or if urgent, pick up the phone so we can talk in real time (process). Process is the lever that allows us to design work and life in ways that better support our voices and the voices around us. Process allows us to reduce bias while minimizing the cognitive and Emotional labor of calling things out. Process is the structure that can make it easier or harder for each of us to speak up. As a result, process affords a key opportunity to support voice.

When I’m not getting the outcomes I want, I doubt whether I’m using my voice effectively. In those moments, I remind myself—and you—that as much as we might wish it to be, voice is not a once and done instance. Using our voices to influence the people and the world around us is an ongoing process. Substance, relationship, and process give us more levers to pull when we’re questioning how to use our voices. Given the silence we’ve learned, muscles for voice are underdeveloped in many of us. Each time we choose silence, we reinforce the reflexive habits we’ve developed for silence and miss out on an opportunity to develop the muscle for using our voice. Each time we choose voice is an opportunity to build our muscles to express different opinions, listen across differences, and challenge injustice. There’s no guarantee that we’ll come out of using our voices unscathed. But with exercise, rest, and nourishment, our muscles for voice strengthen. These days, it’s far easier for me to ask taxi drivers to change the temperature in the renegotiated boundaries with colleagues so I don’t have to having the same conversation on repeat. I’ve learned that can be a complete sentence because no is what allows me to for myself. Being able to use my voice hasn’t been without bumps and emergency texts to friends who remind me that I’m not ridiculous for advocating for what I care about. But each time I speak up, I’m consciously unlearning silence and learning to use my voice.