How to stay motivated at work when you’re not receiving the recognition you deserve

BY Shanna A. Hocking3 minute read

When was the last time you received recognition from your boss at work? While I hope you can easily think of a recent example, unfortunately, data suggests that two out of three employees don’t feel they receive consistent recognition.

Receiving recognition at work helps employees feel that the company values them and their contributions. According to Gallup, when recognition is meaningfully delivered, employees are five times more likely to be connected to a company’s culture and four times more likely to be engaged. It can be especially difficult to stay motivated at work when you’re not feeling valued. However, you shouldn’t let a lack of recognition hold you back. Even if you decide it’s time to find a new job soon, you’ll need to keep focused for the role you’re in now. Here are four ways you can provide reinforcement to yourself:

Set goals for yourself Though you likely have performance goals already at work, those goals are likely tied to the expectations of your job. Be sure to create your own goals that help you stay focused on what you want to learn, how you want to grow at work, and what’s most important to you. For example, if you’d like to learn about different industries or career paths, you might plan to reach out to one new person a quarter to learn about their background and current work responsibilities. Or you might want to add a new skill to your career toolkit, so you could set up a schedule to read articles or take an online course to develop your learning in this area. Pursuing a goal that is job-adjacent and self-directed can help you stay motivated in your daily work life while you continue to develop yourself. Celebrate progress While you’re working toward your goals, find ways to celebrate your own progress. Instead of waiting until you reach the goal, identify milestones to acknowledge your efforts along the way. Start noticing your everyday wins. Notate on your calendar at the end of each day one thing you were able to move forward at work or one thing you’re proud of. Appreciating even the smallest wins will build your resilience to keep going. Create a folder to track the notes and accolades you receive from colleagues, clients, and mentors. If you do this, you’ll recognize your own accomplishments and have a record to look back on over time. Ask for feedback If you do not receive the ongoing feedback or recognition at work that you need to be successful, you will need to manage up with your boss to ask for it. Many managers feel overwhelmed or unprepared to give feedback. You can set them (and yourself) up for success by prompting feedback with a specific question. For example, you might ask your boss, “What is one thing I can do to improve my work?” or “What is one thing you feel I do especially well in my role?” Hopefully you’ll leave that conversation with some insight on what you can do more of or affirmation of what you’re already doing well.