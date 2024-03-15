Best Buy recalls 286,400 Insignia air fryers over fire and burn fears: ‘immediately stop using’

BY Michael Grothaus2 minute read

Best Buy has announced the recall of several models of its Insignia Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens. The company is urging customers to stop using the air fryers immediately due to the risks of everything from fires to shattered glass. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s happened? On March 14, Best Buy initiated a recall of some of its Insignia Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens. Insignia is Best Buy’s own brand of products that offer everything from televisions to kitchen appliances—including the now-recalled air fryer units. Best Buy is recalling the Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens because they can overheat, according to the recall notice on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website. On the air fryers, this overheating can lead to the handles melting or breaking, and can also cause a fire and burn risk. On the air fryer ovens, the overheating can cause the glass door to shatter, posing laceration risks in addition to burn and fire risks. In total, about 187,400 units are being recalled across the United States and 99,000 in Canada.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

What models of Best Buy Insignia air fryers are being recalled? According to the CPSC listing, the model numbers of the units being recalled are: NS-AF34D2

NS-AF5DSS2

NS-AF5MSS2

NS-AF8DBD2

NS-AF10DBK2

NS-AF10DSS2 However, the official recall page lists additional model numbers and also shows photos of the recalled units. Consumers should check both recall pages to see if they have any of the models listed on either page. Where and when were the recalled units sold? The units were sold nationwide in Best Buy stores and on Best Buy’s websites. They were also sold on eBay and via third-party sellers. The units were sold between November 2021 and November 2023. They cost between $32 and $180 each.

Has anyone been injured by the recalled units? Thankfully, there are not yet any reports of injuries from the recalled units. However, Best Buy has received 24 reports of various units overheating, melting, or shattering of the glass on the oven door. It also received six reports of the units catching on fire. What do I do if I have a recalled unit? You should stop using the recalled unit immediately. You can then go to the official recall website and complete the recall form to receive a refund.