BY Elissaveta M. Brandon3 minute read

In late 2021, designer Joe Doucet unveiled a concept for an extraordinary wind turbine that looked nothing like the typical turbine dotting our landscapes. Instead of a monumental dandelion, it was shaped like a sculptural wall that could harness wind power. Now, that concept has become a reality with the launch of a company named Airiva.

Airiva is the culmination of two and half years of research, design iterating, engineering, and wind tunnel testing. At its core, it consists of eight vertical wind turbines set within a frame that is about twice the size of an average person. Each turbine is shaped like a helix, and together with the other turbines spinning in sync, the system looks a bit like a curtain rippling in the wind. [GIF: Airiva] The new version looks quite different from the original concept, which resembled a kinetic mosaic made up of small, spinning, square panes. While the old version was less obvious in its intent, the new version is unmistakably a wind turbine, which arguably loses some of the magic. But an intriguing concept can’t always be made into a viable solution, and the goal of Airiva is to offer a product that is viable, modular, and beautiful. Jeff Stone, who joined as co-founder and CEO in early 2022, recalls Doucet repeating a line over and over again throughout the process: “If it’s not beautiful, we have failed.”

A pretty wind turbine is just a sculpture if it isn’t efficient. To find the perfect balance between beauty and efficiency, the team experimented with 16 blade configurations before narrowing their selection to four, and testing those in a facility outside of Seattle. Of those four, two designs prevailed, and were further tested in a wind tunnel at the University of Washington and a larger wind tunnel on the East Coast. Of those two, the helical version came out on top. [Photo: Airiva] Helical wind turbines aren’t new to the market, but Airiva is more than the sum of its parts. As Doucet explains, the team spent a long time calculating the right distance between each helix to get a net benefit from all turbines operating contiguously. When arranged in a precise configuration, one unit (one frame with eight helical turbines) can produce about 2200 kilowatt hours per year. For reference, the average onshore wind turbine can produce over 6 million kilowatt hours of electricity every year, but Airiva isn’t trying to compete with utility-scale wind power. They’re competing with distributed wind power, whereby electricity from wind turbines is generated close to where the energy is consumed, like residential, commercial, agricultural, or industrial sites.

If you own an average-sized home in the U.S., and you want 100% of your energy to be powered by Airiva, you’d need to install five of these units to cover your energy bills—not very realistic, considering one unit measures about 13.8 by 6.9 feet. Doucet says the residential sector isn’t really the focus here. When he first unveiled the concept, he received an “overwhelming” number of inquiries from large multi-national companies, global real estate firms, energy companies, municipal governments and public institutions. And this is precisely where the team wants to focus its efforts—corporate campuses, highways, railways, harbors, marinas, etc. Doucet says buyers can opt for a single unit with eight helixes, or install several units to form an array of turbines and harness wind on the side of a highway or at the periphery of an airport.

