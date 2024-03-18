Here’s why you can’t shop your favorite stores today

If you’re trying to buy a Bugaboo stroller, a Caraa handbag, or a Lalo high chair today, you’ll be out of luck. It’s one of 70 companies closing their doors for the day to send a message to Congress that it’s time to pass paid family leave. They’re also posting details about the campaign on Instagram as an act of solidarity.
It’s a radical move that will inevitably result in thousands of dollars in lost revenue. But these organizations feel it is important to make this sacrifice in order to drum up support for the cause. Collectively, they have the opportunity to reach millions of consumers through this message. And they hope it will spur citizens to put pressure on lawmakers to pass federal legislation that will mandate paid family leave.
“This is an election year,” says Dawn Huckelbridge, founder of Paid Leave for All, the organization that coordinated this effort. “We really need to send a message to legislators that this is something that citizens—and businesses—demand.”
The United States is one of seven countries around the world that does not have a law requiring paid parental leave. While the law requires companies to protect an employee’s job for 12 weeks for family or medical reasons, it is entirely up to the business whether they continue paying that individuals’ salary. Many Americans can’t afford to simply stop working, which is why a quarter of employed mothers have returned to work within two weeks of giving birth. At this point postpartum, many women have wounds that are still stitched and healing, and may have trouble walking up stairs or standing.
In 2021, Congress came very close to passing paid leave, as part of the Build Back Better Act. The law would have provided four weeks of paid leave, and offered a credit equivalent to a percentage of the worker’s salary. In the end, the law passed in the House of Representatives, but it narrowly missed having the votes to pass in the Senate.
Huckelbridge points out that there is widespread support among Americans for paid leave. And yet some lawmakers have been very resistant to passing the bill. “Part of it has to do with the fact that so many lawmakers don’t have any experience with giving birth,” she says. “That’s changing, as more women run for office.”
Paid Leave For All launched this campaign to help illustrate that many businesses themselves support this legislation. Ariane Goldman, founder and CEO of the maternity clothing brand Hatch, was one of the first to sign on to shut down her store. Most of her 50-plus employees are women, and many have taken time off work to give birth. Hatch gives women 12 weeks of paid time off, and then two further months of flexible hours as they ease back into work.
“I want to give my employees more time off, but the finances of the business don’t allow it,” she says. “If the government was supporting paid leave, I would be able to give more benefits. One day of lost revenue is nothing compared to the long-term benefits to businesses if the government would support paid leave.”
Hucklebridge points out that the lack of paid leave also drives many women to drop out of the workforce altogether when they give birth. This is bad for businesses, because it is expensive for them to hire and train new workers. But it is also bad for the American economy, because it lowers the nation’s productivity. Indeed, women’s labor force participation in the U.S. lags behind countries with paid leave.
So if you’re shopping online today, don’t be surprised if your favorite brand isn’t open for business. They’re offering a glimpse into what would happen if more women stopped working and companies had to shutter.