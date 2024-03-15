Airbnb is moving toward greater pay transparency with a new policy

It’s been well over a year since the innumerable tech companies based in California had to start complying with the state’s pay transparency law , forcing many employers to show their hand in an industry where the competition for talent can be fierce. The law in California—along with other states that have taken a similar approach to pay transparency, such as New York and Colorado—requires most employers to include reasonable salary ranges in job listings .

These laws do not, however, apply to other remuneration like equity, which can be a key part of the overall compensation picture in industries like tech. This week, Airbnb announced that all of its employees will now have insight into the equity awards they are eligible to receive, as determined by a combination of factors, from their role and level to the outcome of their performance reviews. The decision builds on Airbnb’s existing pay transparency policy, which was introduced last year and allowed employees to see the pay range for their role, as well as the bonus target.

Airbnb had already started posting pay ranges on job postings in 2022, likely in anticipation of the legal shift in California. (The state’s pay transparency law went into effect at the start of 2023, though Colorado has enforced its own law since 2021.) Even so, among major tech companies, Airbnb is a bit of an outlier. While there are smaller startups that embraced pay transparency before any kind of legal requirement, the practice is still not common among big players in tech.

That doesn’t seem to have changed just yet, even with the advent of pay transparency laws. In fact, as Fast Company reported recently, some tech companies and other large employers continue to interpret pay transparency requirements rather loosely, providing huge salary ranges that could run afoul of the law. In New York City, state agencies have already filed complaints against companies who have employed this tactic, arguing they were in violation of the city law, which dictates that pay ranges must be made “in good faith.”