Europe—worried about AI risks like deepfakes and hallucinations—still has questions for Big Tech companies

The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, has sent questionnaires about the ways that eight platforms and search engines—including Microsoft’s Bing, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, and X, formerly Twitter—are curbing the risks of generative AI.

The 27-nation bloc is flexing new regulatory powers acquired under the Digital Services Act, a sweeping set of regulations that took effect last year with the aim of cleaning up big online platforms and keeping users safe, under threat of hefty fines.

The EU is wielding the DSA and other existing regulations to govern AI until its groundbreaking rulebook for the technology takes effect. Lawmakers approved the AI Act, the world’s first comprehensive AI rules, but the provisions covering generative AI won’t kick in until next year.