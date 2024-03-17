Intel’s chief people officer: Humans need to be at the center of AI

In 1971, a young Silicon Valley startup introduced the first electronically programmable microprocessor to the world. Intel’s innovation helped fuel the personal computing revolution. Now a tech titan, the company aims to play a role in the artificial intelligence revolution by helping feed the sector’s ravenous hunger for chips.

In 2019, Intel purchased AI chip maker Habana Labs for $2 billion; this year, Intel plans to roll out Gaudi3, a chip that is purported to be powerful enough for generative AI software and competitive enough to challenge AI chips from rivals like Nvidia and AMD—though some critics say that Intel has a long way to go in the hypercompetitive AI chip race.

From Intel’s so-called AI Inside program, which guides how the company is employing artificial intelligence in its business; to iGPT, Intel’s proprietary large language model that employees are encouraged to use; to a multimillion AI upskilling and education initiative, Christy Pambianchi, EVP and chief people officer at Intel, says the company is “super excited” to explore how humans can use AI.

Fast Company spoke with Pambianchi about how the company plans to responsibly integrate AI technology within its workforce, how to encourage workers to embrace AI, and how to upskill workers for the AI jobs of the future.